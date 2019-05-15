My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Facebook Responds to New Zealand Shooting With One-Strike Policy on Live-Streamed Content

The social network is tightening the rules around content that violates its rules and policies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Responds to New Zealand Shooting With One-Strike Policy on Live-Streamed Content
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook in March failed to block a live stream of the New Zealand terror attack, forcing it to review the system and come up with something better. Today we found out what that is.

Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of Integrity, says the company will be much more strict going forward when it comes allowing live-streamed content. More specifically, Facebook accounts will now face a one-strike policy regarding the posting of content that breaks the rules.

Violating Facebook's Community Standards or breaking the rules regarding the network's Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy will result in Facebook Live restrictions for a set period of time. That period will be determined by how serious the violation is and whether it is a first offense or not; an example given as to the length of a typical ban was 30 days. If your account is restricted on Live, Facebook also intends to apply a similar restriction on that account's ability to create ads.

By "tightening the rules" Facebook is clearly hoping to spot and ban those accounts most likely to start a live stream with horrific content. At the same time, $7.5 million is being invested in new research partnerships to improve image and video analysis techniques.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook's Dead Users Will Outnumber the Living Sooner Than You Think

Facebook

After a Rough Year, Facebook Is Giving Privacy a Try

Facebook

Facebook Pulls Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Ads on Breaking Up Social Network