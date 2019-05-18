Raveena Tandon: Confident & Witty Entrepreneur

We have seen Raveena slaying on-screen, but how has life changed now that she has her own production house

May 18, 2019 5 min read



National-award winner, 90’s heart-throb, successful actress and now a businesswoman, Raveena Tandon, the mast-mast girl has been the perfect example of making it big and staying at the top of her game in everything she does.

While we know her as a diva that made millions fall in love with her ‘Tip Tip Barsa’ moves, there is also a side of her as an entrepreneur that very few are privy to. Raveena simply comes across as a free-spirited and fierce person who always has an infectious smile glued to her lips.

The warmth in her eyes and her flawless aura is the first thing that catches your glimpse. One look at her flawless personality and it looks like as if we are transported back to the Patthar Ke Phool days in 1991 when she made her debut. Nothing much has changed over these years in Raveena, except she looks more radiant and her multi-faceted personality can charm anyone. In a close and personal conversation with Raveena, Entrepreneur India got chatty with her to know all about life now as a producer. We have seen her slaying on screen, but how has life changed now that she has her own production house.

“It’s quite different. I have faced the camera for the longest time of my career and now it’s an attempt to be off it and try my hand at production. Being an actor, your focus is just on your craft and how to make it better but production is a much bigger task – putting everything together. You need to focus on every aspect of the project that you’re working on, be it location, actors’ dates, costumes, budget, staff, etc. It is going to be difficult. It’s a learning process, I’m looking forward to it,” she confides.

An actor, a model, a producer, a good Samaritan, Raveena plays multiple roles at one go. “I am fortunate enough to sail through different stages of my life, hoping to be a doting daughter, mother, and wife. I am grateful to God who has been kind enough to help me lead a good life. I think I was confident enough to take on the respective roles thinking I’ll do proper justice to it,” she admits.

Confidence and wit are two things that Raveena wears on her sleeves with pride and for people who aim to start their own venture, she says, “First, you need to have the confidence and belief in what you’re trying to set up and work towards it and secondly wait for it patiently to grow.”

When asked what makes her fund a project or a movie, she is candid: “It should interest me first as an investor and give me that confidence so that I can decide to invest in the project and take it ahead. I think the business module remains the same for everyone.The bigger the investment, the bigger the profit or sometimes you have to face loss as well.” Raveena says she loves having a packed day.

“It is like any other day for me, my routines followed by the day-to-day scheduled meetings, events etc. I like to come back home with a feeling of a busy day, post which I spend time with my family.”

GETTING PERSONAL WITH RAVEENA

Mantra Of Life

The idea is to face the challenge, learn from your mistakes and move on. That’s the mantra.

Workout Routine

Walking 7 km a day. I keep shifting it. Sometimes I just start doing yoga or I just swim. It’s summer time, so I think I will be swimming more or I shift to walk. I like to shock my body all the time.

Favourite Watch

Audemars Piguet

If Not An Actor Or Producer

I think I would have joined the IPS.

Favorite Vacation Place

Anywhere which is in a forest, that’s my zen place.

Thing That Gives You Peace

When I am running around my kids and doing stuff with them. It relaxes me.

The book you are currently reading?

The Autobiography of a Yogi

One movie you wish you had produced?

Dus which had Mukul Anand as director.

If you had a million bucks to spend you would spend it on?

I would have opened an old age home and orphanage side by side. I would love to integrate old people and children who have been abandoned, and make them support one another and create a family.

Who’s your role model?

A bit of my dad and a bit of my mom. I am emotional, honest and sensitive and a great human being because of my dad. Tough and independent woman because of my mom.

Your motto in life?

Live and let live.

What motivates you?

My dad taught me very early in life that whenever a child learns to walk he falls a lot of times but then he picks himself up and learns to walk like a man, and that is something which is a motto in life as well. You gotta pick yourself up and you gotta walk and you gotta walk strong.

If you could change one thing in life, it would be?

It would be the discovery of arms and weapons. I think that’s made the world greedy for power.

Your daily ritual?

Wash my face as many times and drink lots of water.

One thing you can’t do Without?

Can’t do without my kajal pencil.