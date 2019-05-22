My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

Why Homegrown Startups are a Better Investment Bet?

Homegrown businesses bring a sense of trust among investors and kick starts their relationship with the business on a high node
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Homegrown Startups are a Better Investment Bet?
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Founder, Alfa Ventures
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over the last decade or so, India’s startup ecosystem has gone through a tectonic shift, albeit revolutionary in nature. Ease of funding, documentation, and local demand has inspired a lot of entrepreneurs to try out their ideas on the ground. The result is for us to see. The number of unicorn startups in the country is in double digits. These startups have also become the lighthouse for others.

The availability of the right startup ecosystem has encouraged major venture capitalists and angel investor to be bullish on India’s startup story. The proof point is that in the quarter ending March 2019, Indian startups recorded total funding of US$3.42 billion, about 39 per cent more than the same quarter last year. However, at the same time, the investors have gone cautious in their selection process and look for highly promising startups. The key is to look for the right lens to select the right startup. One such lens could be the origin of the country. Here is why homegrown startups could provide much more value as compared to those venturing into new and completely unknown territory:

Industry Understanding: homegrown startups have the best understanding of local scenarios and business problems. They can deep dive and find some unmatched consumer insights. For example, the challenge of not being able to find a reliable local car mechanic on demand is something that a European company may not have known. Therefore, an Indian startup with this business model has a better chance to succeed.

Consumer Connect: India is a diverse land, with language, consumer habits, expectations, and social scenario changing every few kilometres. A homegrown business has a better chance to know all these variations and customize its offerings, consumer connect, and value-added services. It can also deal with any crisis arising out of negative consumer feedback, policy changes, or any business eventualities.  

Affinity with Founders: Background and track record of founders plays an important role for investors to make their decisions. With local founders, the trust level is usually high, as endorsement may come from a peer, friend, or even from the academic institution where they studied. Such endorsements help in breaking the ice between the founder and investors and take their partnership a long way. It also adds a sense of responsibility to the founders to prove their metal. Think of a foreign founder who misses on his promise and wraps his business in India. The damage to his market reputation will be much less than that of a homegrown founder. Therefore, a homegrown founder is expected to put everything in line when his reputation is at stake.  

Talent Pool:  There is no debate about India being the land of opportunities. It has a tremendous skill set with respect to every industry. The homegrown startups have the best opportunity to access this talent and invest in their growth. They can understand cultural nuisances and deal with them effectively. They can also develop a local team that partners the business, rather than just working as employees.  

While there is no thumb rule to make an investment decision, selecting a homegrown startup could be a good starting point. It brings the sense of trust among investors and kick starts their relationship with the business on a high node. The communication between the investors and founders is also expected to draw more synergy and help the business in the longer run.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

What Entrepreneurs Should Follow When Setting Up an On-demand Startup?

Startups

Are You an Entrepreneur Who is Chasing Fancy Terms like Unicorn or Billionaire?

Startups

What Nobody Tells You About Starting up