4 Things to Know

Beyond India: It's Namo Again & Tough Times Beset Huawei

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Beyond India: It's Namo Again & Tough Times Beset Huawei
  1. Tough times await Huawei. After Google suspended operations, Japan’s Panasonic also halted business activities with the Chinese telecom joining a long list of companies who are distancing themselves from it.
  2. The Lok Sabha elections have gripped the world. With PM Narendra Modi all set to make clear swipe, world leaders have started congratulating him including Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil WickramSinghe.
  3. The pressure is on Theresa May after the Leader of the House resigned and several others might in the coming times after May failed to provide a convincing summary on the New Brexit plan.
  4. The new boss of Vodafone has some plans. Vodafone CEO and former CFO  slashed the mobile operator's dividend to tackle debt burden.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.

