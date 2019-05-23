My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ELECTIONS 2019

#Verdict2019: Modi Tsunami Has Swept the Nation

In a landslide victory, Narendra Modi-led NDA wins 17th Lok Sabha elections
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#Verdict2019: Modi Tsunami Has Swept the Nation
Image credit: BJP
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
6 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India has given its verdict and chosen the man who once made tea for survival to serve as the nation’s key decision maker for another five years. Narendra Modi-led NDA has recorded a landslide victory in the 17th general elections. Out of 542 available Lok Sabha seats, BJP has swept over 301 seats till 11:00pm and is leading on 352 seats, marking an even bigger victory than 2014 when the National Democratic Alliance won 282 seats.

True to the exit polls, NDA was able to remain in power despite what most news channels called Modi’s ‘undercurrent’. With the marvel strategist Amit Shah leading the political game alongside a visionary like Narendra Modi, Bhartiya Janata Party is the only non-Congress party to come back for a second term. Humbled by the faith Indians have placed in the alliance, Modi wrote on Twitter, “Thank you India!”

The Historic Victory in Amethi

Modi Tsunami has swept the nation but had he been able to achieve the difficult feat alone? Seems unlikely! Among the many firsts, BJP has touched upon this year, victory in Congress bastion Amethi could be termed as the biggest. Smriti Irani, the woman who was once questioned for her educational qualification has defeated the Gandhi scion in the biggest victory ever.

The seat was somewhat considered a home ground for Congress. The love saga started when Sonia Gandhi fought from Amethi in 1999 and won by a clear margin of 48.07 per cent before moving to Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi then took over his mother’s seat and emerged victorious for three consecutive terms in 2004, 2009 and 2014. Imagine the shocker when Irani took the throne this year.

The Corporate Take

Not just BJP supporters but India’s financial livewires are hailing the election verdict for many reasons. Leading startup investor Vani Kola shared her heartiest congratulations over the victory, hoping for a bright future for ‘Startup India’, Industry veteran Harsh Goenka lauded ‘Chowkidar’ for staying awake during the dark nights but didn’t forget to mock the opposition for being in slumber.

Known for his witty tweets, Anand Mahindra predicted Narendra Modi as the future “most powerful, democratically elected leader in the world.” Banking visionary, Uday Kotak also shared his greetings along the lines, “Time for the transformation of India. Time for deep reform. I dream of us as a global superpower in my lifetime.”

Greetings from the World

“Together we grow, Together we prosper,” is the principle Narendra Modi government has followed throughout their tenure. Not just for the progress of the nation but building global allies has been a crucial part of their agenda. As the word of BJP’s massive victory got around, congratulations from all over the globe starting pouring over Twitter.

The US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and even the leaders of Japan and China have sent their greetings. The remarkable victory is sure a testimony that India seems NaMo 2.0 as the only way forward to become a developed nation.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

ELECTIONS 2019

This Indian Election Campaigner Has the Formula to Win Elections

Fake news

How India can Fight the Malign of Fake News?

MSMEs

Will SMEs Under Congress Govt be the Startups Under Modi Govt