Verdict2019: Modi Tsunami Has Swept the Nation

In a landslide victory, Narendra Modi-led NDA wins 17th Lok Sabha elections

May 23, 2019 6 min read

India has given its verdict and chosen the man who once made tea for survival to serve as the nation’s key decision maker for another five years. Narendra Modi-led NDA has recorded a landslide victory in the 17th general elections. Out of 542 available Lok Sabha seats, BJP has swept over 301 seats till 11:00pm and is leading on 352 seats, marking an even bigger victory than 2014 when the National Democratic Alliance won 282 seats.

True to the exit polls, NDA was able to remain in power despite what most news channels called Modi’s ‘undercurrent’. With the marvel strategist Amit Shah leading the political game alongside a visionary like Narendra Modi, Bhartiya Janata Party is the only non-Congress party to come back for a second term. Humbled by the faith Indians have placed in the alliance, Modi wrote on Twitter, “Thank you India!”

The Historic Victory in Amethi

Modi Tsunami has swept the nation but had he been able to achieve the difficult feat alone? Seems unlikely! Among the many firsts, BJP has touched upon this year, victory in Congress bastion Amethi could be termed as the biggest. Smriti Irani, the woman who was once questioned for her educational qualification has defeated the Gandhi scion in the biggest victory ever.

TsuNAMO TsunAMI



NaMo 2.0



Dhanyawad Bharat #VijayiBharat — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 23 May 2019

The seat was somewhat considered a home ground for Congress. The love saga started when Sonia Gandhi fought from Amethi in 1999 and won by a clear margin of 48.07 per cent before moving to Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi then took over his mother’s seat and emerged victorious for three consecutive terms in 2004, 2009 and 2014. Imagine the shocker when Irani took the throne this year.

The Corporate Take

Not just BJP supporters but India’s financial livewires are hailing the election verdict for many reasons. Leading startup investor Vani Kola shared her heartiest congratulations over the victory, hoping for a bright future for ‘Startup India’, Industry veteran Harsh Goenka lauded ‘Chowkidar’ for staying awake during the dark nights but didn’t forget to mock the opposition for being in slumber.

In the dark of the night, when the others were in deep slumber, the Chowkidar kept awake. He went after corruption, gagged illegal money and gave a fitting response to terror attacks. The nation is upbeat, the economy will boom and investments will happen.#ElecctionResults2019 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) 23 May 2019

Known for his witty tweets, Anand Mahindra predicted Narendra Modi as the future “most powerful, democratically elected leader in the world.” Banking visionary, Uday Kotak also shared his greetings along the lines, “Time for the transformation of India. Time for deep reform. I dream of us as a global superpower in my lifetime.”

Greetings from the World

“Together we grow, Together we prosper,” is the principle Narendra Modi government has followed throughout their tenure. Not just for the progress of the nation but building global allies has been a crucial part of their agenda. As the word of BJP’s massive victory got around, congratulations from all over the globe starting pouring over Twitter.

The US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and even the leaders of Japan and China have sent their greetings. The remarkable victory is sure a testimony that India seems NaMo 2.0 as the only way forward to become a developed nation.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 May 2019

Congratulations to @narendramodi for winning the legislative elections in #India. The traditional vitality and dynamism of Indian democracy is confirmed. Wishing to the Leader and friend success in his endeavors pic.twitter.com/I0kgbSBbCK — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) 23 May 2019

I was pleased to talk to my dear friend Narendra Modi, India’s PM, over the phone to congratulate him on his party’s election win. We look forward to working together to deepen our strong bilateral ties. The UAE wishes India & its friendly people more development & prosperity. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) 23 May 2019

I send warm congratulations to His Excellency Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on the resounding victory of the BJP in the 2019 Indian general elections. Best wishes for his and the country’s success. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) 23 May 2019

Congratulations @narendramodi on your election victory. I look forward to working with you and your government, further strengthening the already special relationship which exists between India and Zimbabwe @IndiainZimbabwe — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) 23 May 2019

Congratulations @narendramodi on your historic re-election as Prime Minister of India. Australia and India enjoy a strong, vibrant and strategic partnership, and our India Economic Strategy will take our ties to a new level. I look forward to meeting again soon. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) 23 May 2019

Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party in the general election https://t.co/2KSK9SicJX — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) 23 May 2019

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 23 May 2019

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on his historic victory in the Indian general elections. It is a strong affirmation of the Indian people's confidence in the BJP/led government. I look forward to closer and enhanced ties of Maldives-India cooperation. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) 23 May 2019