6 Pop Up Camera Smartphones In India That Introduces Us To The New World Of Innovation & Creativity

Here are a few options when it comes to phones with pop-up cameras that will change the user experience for you

May 24, 2019 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

First, it was the screen and now it’s the camera. When it comes to smartphones, innovation never fails to surprise us. Be it companies coming up with a water-resistant phone or bezel-less smartphone or getting rid of the notch, every phone that is launched in the market, tries to establish itself by giving the best features and specification possible.

There was a time when the market was ruled by major players like Samsung, Apple, Nokia and Sony. Then came Motorola which changed the way we looked at the phone. However, the launch of companies like OPPO, OnePlus, Xioami, Vivo, Real Me, entirely changed the smartphone game. The phones did not just become pocket-friendly but at the same time were more consumer-centric. These brands became every mango person’s go-to and refined innovation, creativity, craftsmanship and user experience.

While these brands have a budget and mid-budget smartphone, they also have a phone in the premium segments that can give run to some prominent brand’s expensive phones. And the only difference is these premium phones won’t dig a hole in your pocket.

With phones evolving every now and then, the latest trend in the market is that of pop-up front camera. The use is simple it comes out of the body when you require it and goes back to its original place once you are done using it.

It was Vivo in 2018 that showcased a prototype phone with a pop-up selfie camera at Mobile World Congress. However, now every tech giant can be seen launching their own phone with elevating camera.

For those who might be wondering what’s the benefit of having a pop-selfie camera? The idea behind this innovation is to give users a full-screen experience. And trust us removing a notch makes all the difference and you will experience it yourself once you hold the phone in your hand.

Entrepreneur India beings you list of smartphones available in India with a pop-up camera. So all the selfie-addicts and techie souls make a pick and get ready for some clicks.

OnePlus 7 Pro

One of the most talked phones in the market, One Plus always tops the innovation game. OnePlus 7 Pro is the first pop-selfie camera by the brand and comes in three different variants. To say this is one of the best phones in Android league till now wouldn’t be wrong. Starting from 48,999 to 59,999, this premium phone comes with a 48MP rear camera. We know right, this specification does make you raise your eyebrow. The pop-up has a 16MP camera and is super cool to play around with. The phone has a fluid AMOLED display along with QHD+ resolution ratio and HDR10+ certification. The 90Hz display enhances your watching and is also the first phone from OnePlus to give triple camera setup.

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom Edition

OPPO has been redefining the smartphone market with every phone that it is launching and Reno is no different. Taking creativity a notch higher, Reno series will be launching phones for a decade in India giving competition to all other players. While all pop-up camera phones are quite similar, OPPO Reno comes in a slider manner resembling that of a ‘Shark Fin’. Apart from that the phone comes with some well-known hardware and has periscope style 10x lossless zoom. What else? The phone has a display fingerprint sensor with AMOLED screen, fast charging, NFC and Snapdragon 855.

Realme X

If you are looking for something that is light on your pocket, Realme X is the deal. The cheapest in our list, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 710. The camera is quite good and has spring-loaded 16MP (f/2.0) Sony IMX-471 pop-up camera and the brand claims it works in just 0.72 seconds. The phone comes in two configurations with 6/8GB RAM with a memory of 64/128 GB. The phone comes with 3,765mAh battery and has a fast charging feature which helps if you are someone who is constantly on the phone.

Vivo V15 Pro

If you are a fan of the Samsung camera and need a mid-range phone, this is the one for sure. Vivo V15 Pro houses a 32MP Samsung sensor and the pop-up selfie camera is indeed quite impressive. Plus it has a triple sensor camera with 48MP resolution. V15 Pro comes with AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675 chipset, and Android 9.0 Pie.

OPPO F11 PRO/OPPO F11

Yes, OPPO is indeed planning to rule the market with the variety of phones it is launching in the market. Oppo F11 Pro and the Oppo F11 feature are very similar to Vivo V15 Pro and the Vivo 15. Vivo and OPPO both belong to the same parent company, so one can understand the reason behind the similarities after all. The phone has a dual-camera with 48MP and 16MP motorized camera. The other highlights are a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and 4,000mAh battery life. The motorized camera works similar to other pop-up cameras. It comes up and goes back when not in use. The phone also has VOOC fast charging on the phone.

Vivo Nex

VIVO Nex is great when it comes to the pop-up camera with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The quality of the front camera is indeed great in terms of pixels and quality. And the one can simply see a significant difference in the primary camera compared to the previous Vivo phones. The 6.5 inch HD display comes with AMOLED screen. Other highlights of the phone are 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory 4000 mAh Battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging, 12 MP + 5 MP Dual Rear & 8 MP Pop Up Selfie Camera. At times the fast draining battery and software can cause a problem, but we give thumbs up to this phone for sure.