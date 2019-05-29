How Healthcare Companies Have Embraced Digitalization

Owing to the vast benefits of digital marketing strategies, healthcare companies have massively adopted digital strategies and thus, spend a large portion of money over them

May 29, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the present-time, switching to the digital has been more drastic than any other trend. Essentially, the shift to the digitalization is not impulsive; it has occurred after assessing the benefits of the trend.

Since there is a wide availability of commodities and services on the digital platforms, the lives of people have eased. After seeing the reliance of common masses on these digital platforms, major industries have also been tempted to opt for entering the virtual world.

Improved customer engagement, effective digital marketing techniques and better ROI (Rate of Investment) are some elements that have enabled industries, essentially healthcare companies, to use digital tools extensively.

Latest Trends that Largely Affect Healthcare

Owing to the vast benefits of digital marketing strategies, healthcare companies have massively adopted digital strategies and thus spend a large portion of money on them, as per the Healthcare Digital Marketing Trends Survey, conducted by Geonetric.

Besides this, there are some other trends in the healthcare segment, which are as follows:

1. Increased patient recruitment, improved consumer awareness and incremented rate of investment (ROI) have become the top goals for the healthcare companies who employ the digital strategy.

2. With the use of digital strategies, emerging startup healthcare companies outdo other competitors as real-time marketing tools facilitate in attracting more customers.

3. Organizations are showing differences after employing a digital strategy via enhanced consumer awareness, increased customer engagement and incremented community relationships.

The aforementioned changes are being experienced by a large number of healthcare companies.

Impacts of Digital Marketing Strategy on Healthcare Companies

With the advent of digital or computer technology, new changes have occurred in the healthcare segment, which have accelerated the healthcare businesses across the globe. Further, the companies have progressed and attracted more consumers by employing online marketing strategy.

1. Business Goals

Consumer awareness and customer engagement are not only business goals but also positive impacts that have been brought by online marketing strategies. Both goals play an important role in elevating healthcare companies.

2. Real-time Marketing Panels

In the healthcare segment, big companies are facing their competitors through the real-time marketing control panel. The use of real-time marketing panels can accelerate the growth prospects of companies. According to Geonetric’s healthcare digital marketing trends, 43 per cent of laggards (a sluggish person) state they don’t want to add on dashboards on the system whilst 25 per cent of leading companies, as well as 34 per cent medium-sized companies, have given similar responses. The 25 per cent of laggards out of 43 per cent surveyed said they would plan to add real-time marketing panels in the next 12 months. This shows that all types of organizations not only want high ROI but also want to track their progress.

3. Problems

There are various things that obstruct the success of the healthcare companies such as lack of time, lack of budget and lastly, inability to gauge the ROI. Healthcare firms are concerned about problems that are being faced by shoring up online transactions along with offline operations. Despite good alliances between healthcare companies and health agencies, some differences emerge resulting in disparity. This issue is majorly faced by healthcare companies who are investing in interactive customer experiences. On the flip side, health agencies are apprehensive about the skill gaps that prevail in healthcare organizations.

Most healthcare companies are affected by the aforementioned elements. Some of the impacts enable progress in the healthcare firms whilst others lead a downtrend in the healthcare industry, in turn, obstructing companies in their way to success.

This article was originally published by Jaspreet Kaur.