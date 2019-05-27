Dr. David Greene and R3 Stem Cell on a Mission to Make Stem Cell Therapies Mainstream

May 27, 2019 4 min read

The frontiers of medicine keep being conquered as science unavoidably moves the goalposts of progress. This is good news for the well-being of millions of patients suffering withthe crippling effects of chronic or stubborn diseases. One area that looks to join in the fight is stem cell therapies.

Dr. David Greene, founder and CEO of R3 Stem Cell, sees his mission as one of educating people and empowering clinics. The three “R’s” in R3 Stem Cellstand for “Repair,” “Regenerate” and “Restore.” With corporate headquarters located in Scottsdale Arizona, the organization’s Centers of Excellence have performed over 10,000 stem cell therapiesat more than 35 centers nationwide.

These regenerative therapies include platelet rich plasma therapy, as well as stem cell injections derived from ethically obtained perinatal tissue including umbilical cord, placenta and amniotic fluid. These therapies may potentially improve a diverse range of conditions, including arthritis, back/neck pain, peripheral neuropathy, COPD, headaches/migraines,rotator cuff issues, postherpetic and trigeminal neuralgia, heart/kidney failure, autoimmune conditions, Alzheimer's, post -stroke and tendonitis to name a few.

What are stem cells? According to the Mayo Clinic, they are the body’s raw materials – i.e., matter capable of dividing to effectively reproduce what are known as “daughter cells.” There are two kinds of daughter cells: those that become new stem cells and those that differentiate to become specialized cells with specific functions, such as blood cells, bone cells, brain cells or heart muscle cells. As such, stem cells are the only known cells that canreproduce or self-generate.

Stem cells are a hotly debated topic due to several factors. Ethical concerns about harvesting embryonic stem cells have sparked debates outside of the medical community, and legislation has been passed to ensure that such practices function within the current laws. R3 Stem Cell's Centers do not use embryonic stem cells at all.

However, the following factors make R3unique:

First, it’s important to note that the company’s amniotic and umbilical stem cell therapiesdo not involve aborted fetuses or embryonic stem cells. Rather, thesetherapies contain stem cells, cytokines, growth factors, exosomes and hyaluronic acid that have been legally, ethically obtained and processed at FDA-certified facilities. These “products of conception” include amniotic fluid, Wharton’s jelly, the placental membrane and the umbilical cord and its blood.

Second, with R3’s regenerative medicine therapies, it’s possible toperform procedures forlongstandingconditions without surgery or ineffective medications. This allowspatients torecuperate without being bedridden or hospitalized, enabling them toresume their everyday lives and normal activities with minimal recovery time.

Third, unlike many existing pain management treatments – such as cortisone, opiates or anti-inflammatory medications – R3’s therapies are designed to do more than simply mask discomfort or put a bandage over the pain. Rather, R3’s therapies are designed to target the underlying problem directly at its source, working with one's own body to regenerate damaged tissues and typically improve one's quality of life dramatically.

R3 was founded by Dr. Greene to provide a legal, ethical way to assist people in overcoming the pain caused by persistent, ongoing health concerns. The company has made sure all of its regenerative therapy protocols have been approved by an Institutional Review Board (IRB), which is an accredited agency that makes sure patient safety is paramount.

"No other company has taken the time or resources to obtain IRB Approval for umbilical cord regenerative therapies, it really sets our Centers apart when it comes to patient safety," added Dr. Greene.

In addition to the company’s regulartherapies, R3 also started its Heroes Program to provide veterans, first responders and teachers with free stem cell therapy.

Added Dr. Greene, "These individuals are the true heroes in America. It's the least we can do and over thirty patients have received free procedures through the Heroes program in the past six months alone. Anyone may nominate their Hero!"

Some of the people who’ve benefited from stem cell therapies include executives; the elderly; and high-profile athletes such as Kobe Bryant,Tiger Woods, Christiano Ronaldo, Jack Nicklaus, AJ Foyt and Hines Ward, who recovered from a medial collateral ligament sprain within two weeks of being injected with platelet rich plasma and went on to help the Pittsburgh Steelers win the Super Bowl. It’s success stories like those that continue to make stem cell therapy a serious matter of study for those who’d like to relieve chronic pain without undue recovery time.