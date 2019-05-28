My Queue

Entrepreneurship

How Technology Innovator Krishna C. Mukherjee Has Helped Improve Productivity

Bringing together innovation and technology to make our lives easier and productive
How Technology Innovator Krishna C. Mukherjee Has Helped Improve Productivity
We are living in a world that is undergoing constant evolution. Experienced professionals realize that the only way to stay ahead of the curve is to embrace innovation. While every person’s story is unique, Krishna C. Mukherjee’s journey contains similar core elements – a mind looking for new ideas, an eye for opportunity, and unwavering determination. With his resolve to improve productivity, Mukherjee has created reliable software architectures to address technology needs. His architectures are widely used for building desktop, client-server and web applications.

There was a time when making automated payments seemed like a distant possibility. Mukherjee worked to make this distant possibility a reality. He dedicated time and effort to develop the AutoPaysystem. Most major institutions, including banks and businesses, use this system today.

Mukherjee’s career took off at Microsoft where he worked as a principal architect and lead software engineer for Microsoft Office and Windows. This experience deepened his knowledge and helped him understand how to make better use of technology. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) made its way into the world, Mukherjee invented the Intelligent Filing Manager in 1997-98. His aim here was to use AI to automate workflows required for business operations such as large-scale filings of forms. Talking about the purpose behind his invention, Mukherjee elaborates, “Intelligent Filing Manager provides a better, smarter and efficient way to perform complex, multi-jurisdictional filings electronically and maintain the forms. It enables enterprises to effectively engage with their customers and become highly profitable.”

Mukherjee is known for creating the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. In the process, he created innovative mobile and e-commerce applications for omni-channel retailing. These applications help shoppers by providing a unified experience across online and offline channels. In his professional career, Mukherjee was instrumental in creating features and technologies for Microsoft products. These include AutoFormat, IntelliSense, Visual Basic for Applications (VBA), Component Object Model (COM), Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF), and many more.

Mukherjee’s innovations had a huge impact on the finance industry. To bring transparency and credibility to this industry, Mukherjee created the architecture for and directed the development of the sophisticated quantitative pricing system called Bloomberg Valuation Service (BVAL).

Amidst creating sustainable technology systems in a challenging ecosystem, Krishna C. Mukherjee has scaled immeasurably. With his industry experience spanning over 30 years, Mukherjee has played a major role in bringing together innovation and technology to make our lives easier and productive.

