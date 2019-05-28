My Queue

News and Trends

Call For Black Women-Owned Beverage Businesses To Join SAB Entrepreneurship Programme

The SAB Enterprise and supplier development programme are looking for black woman owned beverage business, it's your chance to enter now.
Call For Black Women-Owned Beverage Businesses To Join SAB Entrepreneurship Programme
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Are you, or do you know of, a black woman owned beverage business, which is looking to grow in technical expertise, sustainable revenue, client base and create jobs to add value to the South African economic and social landscape? If so, SAB’s woman focused enterprise and supplier development programme is looking for you.

Enter Lerumo, powered by SAB KickStart

Lerumo, powered by SAB KickStart, is a national enterprise and supplier development programme targeted at black women running small-to-medium enterprises in the beverage manufacturing industry with the intent to help them in thriving in commercial markets and growing as a result.

Now in its third year, Lerumo has changed its focus to strengthen the beverage manufacturing industry, with women at the forefront.

The applicants should run beverage manufacturing businesses which can be either alcoholic or non-alcoholic.

The business should be at least 51% woman-owned, have been operational for at least a year, qualified as an EME or QSE in the BBBEE codes and currently generating revenue with a potential to scale.

This is your opportunity to join the SAB Entrepreneurship Programme

“This is an opportunity to participate in an exciting five-month business development programme that will expose you to the tricks of the trade from our very own internal experts,” says Phumzile Chifunyise, Enterprise Development Manager, SAB and AB InBev Africa.

“As a beverage manufacturer ourselves with over 124-years of experience, we have gathered and mastered a few award winning techniques under our belt and our wish is to strengthen the industry, with women in the forefront.

“We are challenging ourselves to leverage on our expertise and efficiencies as beverage manufacturer in order to assist women owned, small businesses to gain access to channels that they have difficulty in accessing on their own. On offer is business coaching, access to industry insights, operational investment opportunities, and market access. You just need to be willing to put skin in the game to unlock opportunities.”

Last year saw the chosen 32 women entrepreneurs thrive under a targeted, growth-focused intervention for their businesses.

Apply before 31 May 2019 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7XJRT7V

