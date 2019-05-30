Get Clients to Swipe Up: a Quick and Dirty Guide to Instagram Story Ads

Many brands have experienced success using Instagram Story ads. Here's how they do it.

Instagram is fast becoming everyone’s social media platform of choice. While Facebook and Twitter primarily focus on connecting friends and family, this eye-catching platform relies on visually engaging its users.

Businesses have noticed what great potential Instagram has as a marketing tool, especially as they learn to maximize the platform. And why not? There are over 1 billion monthly active users on Instagram, with 500 million of them using the platform daily.

Aside from being the most visually stimulating social media platform, Instagram presents business owners with a host of benefits. It provides you with the ability to post pictures and to microblog, thus making it the perfect platform on which to build a brand, grow your following and even acquire influencer status. Tools like Famoid and Kicksta are fast becoming favorites, as many businesses want to grow their followings and increase their marketing potential through Instagram.

Why wouldn’t you see it as a marketing goldmine?

In this short and sweet guide, I want to focus on only one of Instagram’s many features, Instagram Stories, particularly Instagram Story Ads.

Brands have experienced considerable success from Instagram Story ads. For example, Ralph Lauren -- the iconic fashion brand -- used Instagram Story ads to increase their sales by 18 percent and pageviews by 41 percent. Not bad, right?

So, could Instagram Story ads be the Holy Grail in marketing? There’s only one way to find out.

Why use Instagram Story ads?

All eyes are on Instagram Stories right now, with 500 million active Instagram Story users. It’s only wise to leverage this attention by showcasing your brand and creating leads.

Let’s have a look at a case study to show you how powerful Instagram Story ads really are.

SHEIN, an e-commerce platform known for providing affordable women’s clothing, is a great case study. They wanted to make use of Instagram Stories as part of their campaign strategy. So, they ran a split test to gauge the ad performance of Instagram stories over Facebook and their regular Instagram feed. They made use of video ads to convert viewers into paying clients. And, to add a little fun, they made the ad colorful and utilized emojis.

The results? SHEIN experienced better results with Instagram Story ads. They bagged a 9 percent increase in sales and a 20 percent increase in return on ad spend. Impressive!

Instagram Story ads are also great for building brand awareness. Take, for example, Airbnb. When Airbnb wanted to create brand awareness for a product launch, Airbnb Experiences, they made use of Instagram Story ads.

For their Instagram Story ad campaign, Airbnb used a series of 15-second videos. This resulted in a double-digit point increase in advert recall.

What will make customers swipe up on your Instagram story ad?

If you’re sold into the idea of setting up Instagram Story ads, then you have to create ads that will capture the attention of your target audience and motivate them to swipe up. Remember, Instagram Stories have a lifespan of 24 hours. That means that your Instagram Story ads have to be good enough to get the job done at a glance. So, make each second count.

Here are three key things that will make your Instagram Story ads swipeable.

1. Use videos for your ads.

Video ads for Instagram stories can play up to 15 seconds, which is three times longer than a still image ad. That’s good news, as videos capture our attention longer than still images. Aside from grabbing your target audiences’ attention, videos keep your audience engaged.

2. Add music.

You may find it interesting to know that just adding music could make a lot of difference to your Instagram Story ads conversion rates. A study done by Instagram revealed a surprising statistic that Instagram Stories were viewed with the sound on 60 percent of the time. This just stands to show that audio can make a difference.

3. Have a strong CTA.

It’s quite common to see a lot of people skimp on this tip. If you want those who view your Instagram Story ads to swipe up, then you shouldn’t just stop at giving them a reason to do so. You have to tell them exactly what you want them to do.

A strong call to action (CTA) will take you one step closer to a sale, a new follower or a good lead. You may write great copy on your Instagram Story ad, but you have to explicitly tell your audience to swipe up.

Remember, no one is a mind reader. If you want them to swipe up, then, by all means, tell them to do so. Don’t let this make you think you’re bossing them around; you’re just leading them to your offer.

Would you try out Instagram Story ads?

Just like SHEIN, maybe you want to experiment with Instagram Story ads and see if they will win a place in your heart... and your marketing strategy.

So far, Instagram has shown itself to have what it takes to be the darling of business owners in terms of lead generation, sales and brand awareness. Just remember: to truly reap the benefits of what Instagram has to offer all depends on you.