8 Mindset Hacks From Local Entrepreneur Nathan Reddy

Success isn't just about how well a business operates. It begins with the founder and their internal growth and success mindset. Here are creative icon Nathan Reddy's 8 mindset hacks, and what you can learn from them.

May 31, 2019 5 min read

Leading up to the 8 May 2019 National and Provincial Elections in South Africa, entrepreneur Nathan Reddy’s agency, Grid Worldwide, took on a pro bono campaign to shake up the political landscape (and voters), taking a side – and a stand – in the election.

Many would consider the campaign risky, but Nathan had a different view. He believes in the power of creativity to change lives, and that politics is part of every day life in South Africa.

Ignore it, and you’re not living in culture, says the entrepreneur.

It’s this firm – and unwavering – characteristic and self-belief that makes Nathan both an interesting and successful entrepreneur and creative, having been inducted into the Leories Hall of Fame in his 40s.

Grid has big name clients like FNB and MTN, a staff count of over 60 and the agency keeps on growing and scooping global awards.

Entrepreneur chatted to Nathan about his mindset, and the top eight lessons that have shaped who he is today.

1. Know yourself

I live by a simple mantra: God watched from afar upon a gentle hero. It means that nobody needs to know your goodness – except you.

Have a code and a set of values that you live by, and you’ll always know where you’re going, and how you’re going to get there.

2. Try not to live with regrets

The reality is that entrepreneurship is exciting and rewarding, but it also takes its toll. For me, if I could change one thing, it would be to spend more time with my daughter.

I had her at a very early age, and with the pressures of our industry, balancing my time wasn’t easy.

Now I wish I could get those years back. Remember why you are doing this. Remember why you want to build a successful business. Don’t lose sight of everything else of importance in your life.

3. Find your balance

For me, gone are the days of excess. I’ve learnt to balance my life with exercise, healthy eating and spiritual awakening.

I try to live with less and make do with what I have – and I’m happier because of it. We need to feed our souls, and that doesn’t happen by amassing things. It happens when we’re healthy and happy.

4. We’re constantly evolving

This is one of the things that I’ve learnt about mindset: it’s forever changing. Your focus needs to be on ensuring that the good parts stay and that what needs to change is let go.

5. Never stop learning

Unlike other entrepreneurs, I’ve never had any role models or mentors. I’ve always been a loner. This has had its pros and cons for me, but I’ve balanced it out by reading a lot. You can pick up valuable nuggets in the most surprising places.

6. Focus on mind, body and soul

My perspective shifted when I started studying an introduction to Vedanta philosophy. It’s meaning is the end of knowledge and the beginning of self.

You learn balance, ego, attachment and desire by your soul. It’s been a revelation for me and has impacted how I approach life and business.

It’s given me a better perspective on time and life. I now spend my time more wisely. I also have learnt to do the things that matter and make me happy. I surround myself with people that help me on my journey, rather than sap my energy.

7. Know what really matters (and ignore what doesn’t)

I’m reaching 50, which is a huge milestone. I now look at life in decades, and wonder what I will be doing in 10 years’ time.

Then I look back at the last 10 years and wonder, what did I achieve? I then look at the present moment and have a clearer takeout of where I am and where I want to be. Take care of your body, mind and soul. And make sure you care about things that really matter.

8. Find your motivation and draw on it

Having lost my dad at the age of seven, there were four women in the house and I learnt very quickly to be the man of the house. That certainly changed me forever.

I still feel responsible for a lot of things. I would not change that for anything. It’s the only thing I know. It still keeps me motivated to carry on.

