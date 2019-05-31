Techie Teacher

Toppr.com, an education-tech startup catering to students of Class 5 to 12, has already clocked a user base of 7 million and is gunning for 20 million by 2020

Zishaan Hayath’s IIT badge allows him to assess the technology variant of any venture. He reaped some benefits when his early investments in Ola in 2011 paid off.

Toppr.com, an education-tech startup catering to students of Class 5 to 12, was launched with his batch mate Hemanth Goteti in 2013. The user engagement of Toppr was 30 minutes in 2015, which leapt to 110 minutes now. The user engagement is hinged on a whopping 1.2 million question bank.

“Walmart can never beat Amazon on an online platform since it is their turf. On the same lines, our product has seamless adaptive features when compared to Byju’s, where you have to upgrade your tablet overtime as you progress,” asserts Zishaan.

Toppr has already clocked a user base of 7 million and is gunning for 20 million by 2020. “We have a growth rate of 1/2 million on a monthly basis,” he says. Toppr raised a series C funding - US$35 million - in November 2018, roping in Kaizen Private Equity, venture debt firm Alteria Capital and Brand Capital, the investment arm of Times Group. 40 percent of the amount will be used for advertisement and brand building while the rest will be allocated for product development and expansion. Toppr aims to expand to 30 cities.