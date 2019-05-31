My Queue

The New-age Facility Manager

Facilio is a facilities management tech start-up offering the world's first unified IoT and AI-driven facilities optimization software
The New-age Facility Manager
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Smart Buildings and Facilities Management space is undergoing rapid transformation globally, with the real estate and building management software market poised to grow to more than US$7 billion by 2022, according to research consultancy Verdantix.

Facilio, a facilities management tech start-up offering the world’s first unified IoT and AI-driven facilities optimization software, was founded in 2017 by cloud and IoT veterans Prabhu Ramachandran, Rajavel Subramanian, Yogendra Babu and Krishnamoorthi Rangasamy.

“Buildings today need agility. Legacy systems, high upfront costs and long implementation cycles of traditional FM software vendors are bogging down clients. There is a definitive shift towards embracing an IoT and AI led software system, ” says Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Facilio Inc.

Last year, it raised US$ 6.4 million. The company is strengthening its presence across Middle East, US, and Indian markets.

