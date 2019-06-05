My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 2: 'How Does She Make Money If It's All Free?'

This episode features a lot of failed pitches, but there are lessons in every failure.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch invites ambitious entrepreneurs to step into the Entrepreneur Elevator, then gives them 60 seconds to pique the judges’ interest. It’s a high-pressure, fast-paced environment in which startup founders need to race the clock while maintaining their composure to make a clear, deliberate pitch that covers at least three essential components:

  1. Defining the company
  2. Making the request
  3. Specifying what the investment money will be used for

The investors watch the pitch through a video livestream while the elevator ascends to the boardroom floor. Once the 60 seconds are up, the group votes on whether to open the doors or send the founder back down and pass on investing.

Related: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 1: 'You Attacked Me!'

This episode proves just how difficult it can be to nail your pitch and impress potential investors. Five founders and entrepreneurs appear on the show, and all leave without securing the investments they came for.

However, their failures provide great lessons that you can use when it's your turn to pitch. For example, the first founder on this episode has what the judges call "a crazy valuation" of her business, which leads her to ask much more of the judges than they are willing to offer. When you consider your own company, try to be as reasonable and objective as you can when trying to determine how much it might be worth. Even if you think your idea could become a billion-dollar business some day, you need to understand the risks that investors have to take and be willing to work with them.

You also need to differentiate your business within your industry. If you can't explain why you're the only one who can offer what you have, and why you can disrupt an established marketplace, then you can't expect investors to bet on you against the field.

Perhaps most importantly, you need to prove how an investor can expect to get a return on investment. It's one thing to have a great idea, but it's something else entirely to run a business that generates profit. Prove that you know the difference and you'll be well on your way.

To learn more great lessons about refining your pitch, click play.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch in partnership with Sports 1 Marketing streams Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 12: What Are You Going to Do With Our $400,000?

Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 11: 'Aren't Those the Guys From Shark Tank?'

Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 9: Ride-Sharing, but With Teslas