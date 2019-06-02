Apps Making The Democracy Dance

Angry at your local Member of Legislative Assembly or Member of Parliament? Want to rate your representative on a daily basis and not just once in five years? Here are the Apps which are changing the power equation between voters and politicians.

PRATHAM MITTAL FOUNDER, NETA

The intent to be able to hold politicians accountable throughout the span of five years, and not just before elections, inspired 27-year-old Pratham Mittal to launch Neta - an app enabling public to rate politicians everyday, which ultimately gives out the recent and an accurate picture of the mood of the electorate. He says, “We rate taxi drivers, restaurants and hotels; then why not our leaders? “The continuous rating shall force our leaders to consistently deliver on poll promises. If they don’t, the same would get reflected in their rating and the subsequent popularity, he explains. The app’s first prototype was launched for Karnataka Assembly polls in 2018. In the Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly polls, Pratham claims to have struck over 90 percent success rate.

Download: 500,000 (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

Rating: 3.5 (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

MAHIPALSINH RANA CO-FOUNDER, INDIA ELECTIONS 2019

In the increasing noise of social media, Gujarat-based Mahipalsinh Rana aims to bring all the information at one place to ensure maximum participation in the elections. He says, “The App encompasses every feature to help voters actively participate in the biggest Dance of Democracy and make an informed choice on the D-day.” Along with features for searching for voter ID and polling booth, the app gives information on every constituency. It allows users to rate their MPs on the basis of their work. The app has manifestos of all parties and poll news.

Download: 10,000+ (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

Rating: 4.6 (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

ANANT AHUJA FOUNDER, GOVERNEYE

Started in late 2016, GovernEye is a platform for citizens and decision makers to communicate without any fear. At a time when discussions on social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp slide into mud-slinging duels, GovernEye is a welcome relief. A user does not have to share email address or phone number during registration on the platform. The use of foul language and making personal attacks in comments is prohibited. To ensure that the app remains issue-centric, one cannot follow anyone on the platform. The app is all-inclusive as it allows one to post audio and video posts in vernacular medium. It has a dedicated tab which gives fake news alerts powered by Alt News, SM Hoax Slayer and Boom. The app allows one to organize an online protest march.

Downloads: 10,000+ (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

Rating: 4.7 (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

