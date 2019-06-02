My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

Apps Making The Democracy Dance

Angry at your local Member of Legislative Assembly or Member of Parliament? Want to rate your representative on a daily basis and not just once in five years? Here are the Apps which are changing the power equation between voters and politicians.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apps Making The Democracy Dance
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Senior Correspondent
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Angry at your local Member of Legislative Assembly or Member of Parliament? Want to rate your representative on a daily basis and not just once in five years? Here are the Apps which are changing the power equation between voters and politicians.

PRATHAM MITTAL FOUNDER, NETA

The intent to be able to hold politicians accountable throughout the span of five years, and not just before elections, inspired 27-year-old Pratham Mittal to launch Neta - an app enabling public to rate politicians everyday, which ultimately gives out the recent and an accurate picture of the mood of the electorate. He says, “We rate taxi drivers, restaurants and hotels; then why not our leaders? “The continuous rating shall force our leaders to consistently deliver on poll promises. If they don’t, the same would get reflected in their rating and the subsequent popularity, he explains. The app’s first prototype was launched for Karnataka Assembly polls in 2018. In the Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly polls, Pratham claims to have struck over 90 percent success rate.

Download: 500,000 (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

Rating: 3.5 (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

MAHIPALSINH RANA CO-FOUNDER, INDIA ELECTIONS 2019

In the increasing noise of social media, Gujarat-based Mahipalsinh Rana aims to bring all the information at one place to ensure maximum participation in the elections. He says, “The App encompasses every feature to help voters actively participate in the biggest Dance of Democracy and make an informed choice on the D-day.” Along with features for searching for voter ID and polling booth, the app gives information on every constituency. It allows users to rate their MPs on the basis of their work. The app has manifestos of all parties and poll news.

Download: 10,000+ (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

Rating: 4.6 (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

ANANT AHUJA FOUNDER, GOVERNEYE

Started in late 2016, GovernEye is a platform for citizens and decision makers to communicate without any fear. At a time when discussions on social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp slide into mud-slinging duels, GovernEye is a welcome relief. A user does not have to share email address or phone number during registration on the platform. The use of foul language and making personal attacks in comments is prohibited. To ensure that the app remains issue-centric, one cannot follow anyone on the platform. The app is all-inclusive as it allows one to post audio and video posts in vernacular medium. It has a dedicated tab which gives fake news alerts powered by Alt News, SM Hoax Slayer and Boom. The app allows one to organize an online protest march.

Downloads: 10,000+ (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

Rating: 4.7 (as on March 2019 at Google Play)

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App

Apps

App Development Business: The Journey From Good To Great

Apps

5 Best Reminder Apps So You Don't Miss Out On Important Tasks