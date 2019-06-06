Daddy Couture: The Face of Queer Fashion

How this fashion brand is using digital marketing, celebrities and a message of inclusivity to grow at a rapid pace.

June 6, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The contemporary fashion industry is often prone to great swings in terms of trends and popularity. Usually, such changes in tastes and preferences are a result of changing social views and what is deemed acceptable and inclusive.

Daddy Couture, the new and evolving fashion brand, has skyrocketed into the fashion market, bolstered by its brand identity of inclusivity and acceptance.

Growing brand in the LGBTQ community

Brands that are deemed to be LGBTQ+ friendly have been booming financially in recent years. The simple fact of the matter is this: inclusivity sells. There have been many advancements regarding the legalization of same-sex marriage and the social trend towards acceptance and inclusivity, regardless of sexuality or gender.

Related: 3 Steps to Building Diverse, LGBTQ-Inclusive Leadership Teams

These trends have created a more welcoming culture, in which people feel more comfortable displaying their sexual preferences through their choice of fashion and clothing.

Daddy Couture’s success

Daddy Couture’s success is a testament to the evolving inclusivity of society. But what has Daddy Couture done more successfully and effectively than other fashion brands and retailers?

The power of social media

One of Daddy Couture’s great social assets has been its effective use of social media platforms, particularly Facebook and Instagram. In fact, their Instagram page has been a key channel for them to communicate with customers, which has helped them expand their following and improve their brand visibility and awareness.

The gay fashion brand also utilises its Facebook, signposting their brand aesthetic and devotion to those living outside the social mainstream that is Instagram. The gay fashion brand first created their Instagram page in May 2018.

Now closed in on their first year of operations, the fashion label has well over 22,000 followers across all platforms. Fostering this engagement with customers via frequent posts of their specific items of clothing has been significant in building their online profile. Customers have enthusiastically tagged Daddy Couture in a countless number of photos on Instagram.

The unparalleled influence of celebrity endorsements

Another core component of Daddy Couture’s extremely successful marketing model has been their alliances with prominent gay icons or members of the LGBTQ community. Tiffany Pollard, a global reality television star, was one of the first celebrities to align with the fashion brand, which was a clever move given she has a sizable gay following.

Chris Crocker has also publicly endorsed the brand on his Instagram page and has been using his platform to advocate for transgender rights and acceptance within the gay community. He came across international attention and fame because of his “Leave Britney Alone” videos.

What Daddy Couture has done has been simple – they’ve tapped into endorsements from people who have a strong voice and influence within the LGBTQ community, enriching their engagement with loyal followers.

A clear brand persona

Daddy Couture has also been successful largely because of its distinct brand persona and its resonance with the LGBTQ community. The clothes can be provocative and overt, which has seemingly been embraced by its loyal following.

Moreover, Daddy Couture doesn’t try to be a mainstream brand – it doesn’t try to compromise its brand identity to tap into more established and conventional markets. Because of this, the brand has been able to develop a lucrative connection with a relatively niche target market, one that is ultimately sparse in terms of direct competition.

Where will they go from here?

Daddy Couture can expect to embrace continued success, so long as they stay true to their brand characteristics of inclusivity, acceptance and a disregard for mainstream convention. Their counter-culture vibe will almost certainly continue to appeal to members of the LGBTQ community and millennials, especially those unsure of their sexual orientation.

Daddy Couture will likely look at ways of continually enriching the customer experience. At the end of the day, Daddy Couture’s values are to let individuality shine, which has resonated well with the LGBTQ community.

Related: The Story Behind the USA's First Standalone LGBTQ+ Accelerator, Which Graduates Its 20th Startup Today