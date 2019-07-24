If you want to get involved in the growing cannabis-related industry here are some businesses that can offer you insights.

Selling cannabis itself is still illegal, but you can launch a business to support this growing industry. Since users are allowed to use weed within the comfort of their homes, there is the opportunity for support businesses to grow and offer users services.

Before you launch your new business, you’ll need to see what other marijuana-related businesses are offering and what strategies they’re implementing. Here are 10 examples of cannabis-related business ideas

1. Cannabis Public Relations Firm

Even though marijuana can be used legally within a residence, there is still stigma and misconceptions attached to it.This means there’s a gap available for public relations firms to assist weed-related businesses educate the public and clear up any misconceptions.

Business Name: Higher Ground

Website: https://www.highergroundagency.com/

About the business:

Higher Ground is an experienced team of web, PR and branding experts that help cannabis businesses to improve their standing through media and online marketing. They focus on building awareness for their clients and offering measurable increases in sales.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their public relations offering, Higher Ground also offers social media strategies and custom website design for their customers in the cannabis industry.

2. Cannabis-related product retailing

Even though you can’t sell marijuana, you can support this industry with the products, accessories and equipment that consumers might need. Before you launch your own cannabis-related product line, here is an example of a cannabis-related business you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: 420 Science

Website: https://www.420science.com/

Established Date: 2004

About the business:

420 Science features a variety of products to help their clients get the most out of their cannabis experience. They offer products to customers of every experience level from beginners to advanced users.

Innovative business offering

In addition to the products they sell, 420 Science offers reviews for items and an entire education section to help new and regular users understand innovative options, new techniques and glossary for lesser known terminology.

3. Cannabis bed and breakfast

If you like the idea of offering customers a getaway that allows them to use marijuana, then a cannabis bed and breakfast could be the cannabis-related business idea for you. Before you start setting up for your business, here is an example of a bed and breakfast you can learn from:

Business Name: Bud and Breakfast

Website: http://www.budandbfast.com/

Established Date: 2016

About the business:

Bud and Breakfast offers a cannabis-friendly warm, social and safe location. They offer complementary gourmet breakfast daily, have a happy hour with cannabis appetizers, sweet treats and complementary beer and wine.

Innovative business offering

Bud and Breakfast also sell merchandise and have recently become a franchise. This ensures their brand will continue to spread around the USA and eventually further.

4. Cannabis Painting Classes

If you love the idea of offering art classes, you can expand your business to include cannabis painting classes. You won’t be able to supply the marijuana, but you can offer a safe space for customers to use it and paint. Before you launch your new class, you’ll need to know what is in the market and how to remain competitive. Here is an example of a cannabis related business you can learn from:

Business Name: Puff, Pass & Paint

Website: https://puffpassandpaint.com/

About the business:

Puff, Pass & Paint offers a cannabis-friendly space for customers to relax and unleash their creative side. Cannabis-users of various levels of expertise attend these classes to experience a sense of community in an intimate, inspired setting.

Innovative business offering

In addition to the painting classes, Puff, Pass & Paint also offer cooking classes for the marijuana enthusiast, and they’ve teamed up with 420-Tour to offer packaged deals ensuring customers can enjoy cannabis tours as well.

5. Website, app and platform development

All businesses need some assistance with website, app and platform development. If you have the right skills, you can start this cannabis-related business idea. Before you start designing your own website, you’ll need to first see what is happening in this industry. Here is an example of a cannabis-related business:

Business Name: Baker

Website: https://www.trybaker.com/

About the business:

Baker is a leading CRM for the cannabis industry. They assist dispensaries in the United States of America to generate more revenue and build relationships with their customers in one comprehensive user-friendly platform.

Innovative business offering

Their goal is to continue to offer the most intuitive technology to help their clients run more successful businesses. Their top client achieves an additional 15% per month, targeted campaigns raise conversions rates nearly 12 times and they have doubled the number of repeat customers.

6. Child-resistant containers

Marijuana is still illegal for anyone under the age of 18, which means it needs to be stored in a place that children can’t access. If designing packaging that is difficult for children to open, but easy enough for the elderly to open, sounds like your kind of challenge then this is the cannabis-related business idea for you. Here is an example of a similar type of business you can learn from:

Business Name: The Hybrid Creative

Website: https://thehybridcreative.com/

About the business:

The Hybrid Creative aims to offer inspiring design for their client’s cannabis products, as well as practical designs that are child-proof but still user-friendly.

Innovative business offering

The Hybrid Creative offers comprehensive design, development and marketing packages to assist their customers from branding to product design, website development and marketing tools.

7. Cannabis Yoga Sessions

Yoga classes are in high demand right now, combine them with cannabis and you might have a trending business idea. Marijuana is meant to relax the body and mind, which is a perfect state to be in when practising yoga. Before you launch your cannabis-related business idea you’ll first need a snapshot of the industry, here is an example of a cannabis yoga business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Marijuasana

Website: https://www.marijuasana.com/

About the business:

Marijuasana teaches a slow and controlled style of yoga, which is meant to engage their client’s attention and help them to become self-aware. By ingesting cannabis customers can deepen the impact of the experience.

Innovative business offering

Marijuasana offers yoga videos that ensure their clients can practice anywhere, as well as group yoga classes if their customers want to experience a session in person. Marijuasana also offer a 12-week online teaching training programme for those looking to become yoga teachers.

8. Making and Baking Cannabis Edibles

Selling edibles with weed in them is still illegal but you can sell edibles with medical grade marijuana in them. You can test out which flavours your customers prefer while waiting for cannabis to become legal. If this baking operation sounds right up your alley, this could be the cannabis-related business for you. Before you preheat the oven, here is an example of a cannabis-related business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Incredibles

Website: https://iloveincredibles.com/

Established Date: 2010

About the business:

Incredibles extract quality cannabis and produce innovative award-winning products. They have solidified their position as a leader in consistency and reliability. They also deliver on product safety, extraction purity, ingredient quality, consistent dosing and consumer packaging.

Innovative business offering

Incredibles has incorporated a wholesale manufacturing business model and distribution channel to increase their profits and their customer base. They are currently focusing on pushing the envelope by introducing new edibles and focusing on food safety, dosing consistency and child-proof packaging.

9. Cannabis Cosmetics

Incorporating medical grade marijuana (because selling cannabis is still illegal) into cosmetics has many health benefits for the skin and body. If you like the idea of creating medicinal marijuana infused cosmetics, then this could be the business idea for you.

Here is an example of a cannabis-related business that can offer you insights into the industry:

Business Name: Vertly

Website: https://www.vertlybalm.com/

About the business:

Vertly aims to offer analgesic, anti-inflammatory and calming benefits through their plant-based, clean skincare and beauty range. They focus on maintaining the highest quality and production standards for their products.

Innovative business offering

In addition to being good for their client’s skin and bodies, Vertly products are designed for aching bodies, whether caused from travel, exercise or the stresses of daily life. Their products also work as preventative wellness care to help their customers feel their best every day.

10. Sell An Indoor Incubator

Since people can grow marijuana in their homes for private consumption, you could start a business that assists users in growing their plants. If you have the rights skills, you can invent or resell an indoor incubator so that users can grow their plants all year round no matter what the weather. Here is an example of a cannabis-related business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Leaf

Website: https://www.getleaf.co/

Established Date:

About the business:

Leaf offers an indoor incubator that helps its clients to automatically grow their plants with precise temperature and humidity controls, automatic nutrient dosing with advanced LED light to sustain and grow a healthy cannabis plant.

Innovative business offering

The Leaf incubator also comes with a user-friendly app that advises customers on how to look after their marijuana plant, enabling them to monitor and control the incubator through the app, which includes a live video stream.

