My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

The Spacetech Guru

'Space industry is an unforgiving industry, and allows no room for mistakes'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Spacetech Guru
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With Kawa Space, Kris Nair aspires to make Space of the people, by the people and for the people. When India’s first privately owned satellite created history on December 4, 2018, the country’s first private space-tech company hogged the limelight. But Kris Nair, 35, the man who led the mission, prefers his privacy.

He says, “Space industry is an unforgiving industry, and allows no room for mistakes.”

Kris is now helming Kawa Space, an angel investor-backed firm founded in 2018. It designs and operates advanced earth observation satellite constellations for enterprises operating in financial services, government, strategic risk management, agricultural, and critical asset management domain.

Kris says, “Accessing data from space is not for the select few anymore. Our solutions can be afforded by not just Fortune 500 companies, but Fortune 10,000 companies.”

Kawa’s team of eight is expected to double in size this year. It is creating a low earth orbit satellite constellation for a global infrastructure company. Kris attributes the boom in the space industry to a cut in costs by 1/10th over the last 20 years.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The Spacetech Guru

Entrepreneurs

New Signals

Entrepreneurs

Meet the Long Game Player