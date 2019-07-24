Are you an up-and-coming film entrepreneur? Here are ten examples of film-related business ideas you can gain insights from to ensure your business becomes a success.

July 24, 2019 7 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The film industry continuously to grow year-on-year increasing its opportunities for film entrepreneurs. You could start a business doing voice-over work, scriptwriting and even costume design. Before you launch your start-up, here are 10 examples of film-related businesses you can gain insights and strategies from:

1. Scriptwriting

Do you have creative writing experience? Do you want to diversify your offering to include scriptwriting for movies, tv series and adverts? Then this could be the film-related business for you. Before you launch your new writing business, here is an example of a film-related business you can learn from:

Business Name: Express Writers

Website: https://expresswriters.com/script-writing/

Established Date: 2011

About the business:

Express Writers offers content to marketers, entrepreneurs and agencies. They have a fast turnaround and offer writing, editing and account management for their clients.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their writing and editing services, they also have highly experienced writers who are industry experts and have SEO and content writing methodologies.

2. Become An Actor Or Actress

An actor or actress is a self-employed entrepreneur. As an actor you would play characters in a film or TV series and bring to life a scriptwriter’s words. Before you launch your new career choice, here is an example of a film-related business you can gain some strategies from:

Related:

Business Name: Kate Hackett

Website: https://katehackett.com/

About the business:

Kate Hackett is an actress who has done television and web series, as well as film and theatre productions. She is self-taught and uses multiple methods to find her characters.

Innovative business offering

In addition to Kate Hackett’s acting skills, she also offers writing and producing work, allowing her to not only act in a project but also contribute in both writing and producing.

3. Decorate And Rent Out Properties For Shooting

Film companies are always looking for interesting and unique places to shoot their films. Do you live in an interesting looking home? You can design your home with film shoots in mind. Before you start redecorating your home, here is an example of a film-related business you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: Location Gallery

Website: http://www.locationgallery.co.za/

About the business:

Location Gallery represents a collection of properties for film shoots, curating a selection in the best interests of location owners and production clients.

Innovative business offering

In addition to properties for filming, Location Gallery also offers properties for photoshoots and photography projects.

4. Become a Movie Editor

A movie editor is the person who comes in after all the shooting and stitches the numerous separate shots together. If you have experience with this, this could be the film-related business idea for you. Before you start advertising your services, here is a film-related business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Seadog Creative Co.

Website: http://christiangrobbelaar.com/

About the business:

Related:

Christian Grobbelaar offers film and advertising editing services to his clients around the world. He has won multiple awards through his university and through international work.

Innovative business offering

In addition to his film and advert editing services, Christian Grobbelaar is himself a filmmaker and offers screenwriting directing, graphic design and motion graphics and photography services. He also runs and producers his own podcast.

5. Become a Movie Auditor

A movie auditor keeps track of all the production costs and ensures the film or TV series stays within budget. You’ll need to keep track of every cent spent.

Business Name: Logicca

Website: http://www.logicca.com.au/home/specialists/film-audits

Established Date: 2006

About the business:

Logicca have a dedicated team experienced in all aspects of the film and television industry. They assist their clients through the financial and tax elements of production. Logicca can ensure their client’s project meets the necessary requirements towards final tax applications and refunds.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering film auditing services, Logicca offers traditional audit services, as well as online accounting, succession planning, superannuation fund compliance and taxation advice.

6. Become a Talent Agent or Hunter

A talent agent’s job is to hunt for talented performers of all kinds. If you’re good at spotting talented performers this could be the film-related business for you. Before you start approaching great performers, here is a film-related business you can gain some insights from:

Related:

Business Name: Select

Website: http://select-sa.co.za/

Established Date: 1998

About the business:

Select aim to find the perfect actors, talent and celebrities to make an advertising campaign unforgettable, elevate fashion brands and make movies a success.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their talent services, Select are also a model agency and can help their modelling clients to find the perfect campaigns and projects.

7. Freelance Voice-over Work

If you have an interesting sounding voice or you can do numerous accents, or you know multiple languages, then this could be the film-related business idea for you. You don’t need an actual studio and you could make this a full-time business from home. Before you start making demo recordings, here is a film-related business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Voice Talent Online

Website: http://www.voicetalentonline.com/

About the business:

Voice Talent Online offers high-quality international voice talent across all languages. They also provide end-to-end audio localisation in all language pairs.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their international voice talent services, Voice Talent Online also offer post production editing and Q&A services to assist their clients with editing projects and to ensure they remain a one-stop-shop for all their client’s needs.

8. Movie Marketing

Do you have tried-and-tested marketing skills? Are you passionate about film? Then this could be the film-related business for you. Before you launch a marketing business that specialises in movies, here is an example of a film-related business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Happy Media

Website: https://www.happymedia.co.za/

About the business:

Happy Media is a full-service video marketing agency that offers complete management of their clients’ video budget and video strategy. They offer storytelling that aligns with their client’s strategy.

Related:

Innovative business offering

In addition to a full-service video marketing agency, Happy Media also offers broadcast promos and trailers, as well as fast, effective videos to advertise their client’s film or series.

9. Costume Designing

How a character looks plays an important role in the theme of a movie. If you love create clothing and you’re good at it, then this could be the film-related business idea for you. Before you start investing in various fabrics, here is an example of a film-related business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Rae Donnelly

Website: https://www.raedonnelly.com/

Established Date: 2001

About the business:

Rae Donnelly offers professional costume design services for feature film productions. Several of the films she worked on were shot abroad, which allowed her to travel, but she is currently based in Cape Town.

Innovative business offering

In addition to her costume designing services, Rae Donnelly also offers costume designing for theatre and commercials. She has won two SAFTA’s for her costume designing work.

10. Scene Construction Management

Are you good at construction and design? Are you passionate about film? Then this could be the film-related business for you. Before you start building sets, here is an example of a film-related business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Sets Non-Stop

Website: http://www.setsnonstop.co.za/

Established Date: 1997

About the business:

Sets Non-Stop aim to provide superior on-location or in-studio set design and construction services to the film and media-related industries. They focus on remaining flexible, which allows them to seamlessly integrate with other production departments.

Innovative business offering

In addition to set construction services, Sets Non-Stop also offers hardwearing sets for theatre and television, exhibition stands, installations and activations, as well as event construction and venue preparation. They also offer painted finishes and backdrops, as well as special-effects rigs.

Related: