Apply Now: Youth Hospitality Bursary Now Open

Do you want to start an opportunity in hospitality? Applications to apply for FEDHASA Cape's 2019 Youth Bursary programme are now open.

June 12, 2019 2 min read

The programme is open to deserving students studying towards a hospitality qualification and/or interns from FEDHASA Cape hospitality member establishments and will cover successful applicant’s tuition fees.

The FEDHASA Cape Youth Bursary Fund was established in 2013. Over the last six years, the bursary has made R370 000 available to fund the studies of seven students and is funded by procceds raised at the annual FEDHASA Cape Golf Day, held earlier this month.

Investing in the future industry leaders of hospitality

Jeff Rosenberg, chairperson of FEDHASA Cape says the annual scholarship is the organisation’s way of investing in future hospitality industry leaders.

“The bursary is awarded to deserving hospitality students, who are completing their third and final year of studies or interns working in our member establishments,” says Rosenberg.

“Not only will the programme assist with tuition fees, but it will also provide the mentorship to develop these students into up-and-coming hospitality industry leaders. We urge eligible applicants who meet the necessary requirements to enlist.”

In-line with the strignent application requirments, Rosenberg says training institutions are also requested to provide FEDHASA Cape with selected student’s academic progress at least twice a year.

The bursary also includes a year membership to the FEDHASA Young Professionals segment.

“There are many worthy students out there who simply cannot afford to see their studies through. This bursary relieves students from less fortunate social circumstances, of the financial burden of their studies. This will allow these academically strong candidates to focus solely on their bright futures, without the worry of securing funds,”says Rosenberg.

Tick box requirements:

Hospitality students in their second year of studies or trainees from FEDHASA Cape member establishments or industry training schools

Full academic record

A letter of recommendation from a lecturer

Motivation highlighting financial obstacles that could hinder study payments

For South African citizens only

To access the application form, please click here. Applicants are urged to complete this form and return it via email to fedhasacape@fedhasa.co.za or fax to 021 552 3466 by no later than noon on Friday 30 August 2019.

