Common Mistakes That Killed Most Startups

According to the Startup Genome report, 70 per cent of startups fail due to premature scaling

June 7, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Countless startups are launched every year. But most of them fail.90 per cent to be precise. Reason? Many people say there are countless reasons why startups fail, while very few people agree to the fact that most startups fail due to one of the 5 common mistakes, that almost all entrepreneurs unknowingly make. If you’re an entrepreneur (or aspire to be one), reviewing these mistakes will help you learn how to avoid failure and what things to actually focus on. That being said, let’s dive right in!

Mistake #1 - A Brilliant Idea is Enough

It is blindingly obvious. Yet, most first-time entrepreneurs think that just coming up with a brilliant product idea would be enough. They believe that their great idea will sell itself, so much so that the customers will beg for it. But in reality, they don’t. They never do.

Another startup that made this mistake. - Vitoto. Vitoto was a collaborative video app startup founded in July 2012. According to this source, Vitoto failed due to bad business decisions. But let’s elaborate. Vitoto failed because the founder did not give enough importance to the essence of a business model. Eventually, this blindingly obvious mistake led the startup to its failure.

Lesson? - It doesn’t matter how great your startup idea is, if you do not have a clear business model in place, your startup will eventually, fail.

Mistake #2 - Not Analyzing Market Demand

When it comes to launching a new startup, most entrepreneurs fail to consider one important aspect. - The actual market demand. It is important to know the target customers of your product and what proNot knowing for whom you’re building your product and what problems it must solve can destroy your startup. One perfect example of this mistake is Moped.

Moped was a free messaging app, which failed due to insufficient market demand. Founder of Moped, Schuyler Deerman, admitted it by saying “we didn’t build something that enough people wanted.”

Failure story of Moped is a clear example of the fact that poor market research leads not realizing the actual demand, and as a result, you end up building a product that nobody wants.

To avoid making this mistake, entrepreneurs should validate their idea using pilot projects. Best yet, build a minimum viable product. MVP is the best approach when it comes to launching a new product. It saves entrepreneurs thousands of dollars by allowing them to build only core features, test it in the real market, and then develop the next version according to users feedback.

Lesson? - To make your startup prosper, you must analyze market demand and build your product around it.

Mistake #3 - Scaling too Early

Some startups survive the first six months. They’re the ones who were able to launch their product successfully and have acquired the first hundred or thousand customers. But once they reach this stage, they try to enter a market for which their product is not ready. And as a result, they end up doing things out of order. For instance, the majority of startups try to get funded as soon as possible so they can hire new staff and release new features without getting feedback from their existing customers. According to the Startup Genome report, 70 per cent of startups fail due to premature scaling.

Groupon is one such company that made this mistake. After a successful launch, Groupon became the fastest-growing company ever. It was witnessing an extreme success. But, they rushed in scaling too early. They filed a successful IPO in 2011 but reported losing $350 Million in the same year. They continued to lose millions, which eventually drove their share price from $20 to $9 a piece.

In short, Groupon made the mistake of scaling too early and ended up losing millions of dollars. After their successful IPO, they focused on acquiring new customers instead of customer retention. As a result, they failed to grow the value they provided to their customers. Today, the company is alive but is not the behemoth it was expected to be.

Lesson? - Instead of entering new markets or acquiring new customers, maintain a healthy pace by retaining existing customers, extending product functionality according to feedback, continually improving the product first.

Mistake #4 - Poor or No Monetization Strategy

Having a clear monetization strategy from the beginning is crucial for any startup, business, or enterprise. Otherwise, the company has every chance to fail. This is exactly what happened to Everpix.

Everpix was a secure photo storage mobile app startup that allowed smartphone users to store their pictures on a secure server. But, they never applied any monetization strategy. And when the time came to pay Amazon Web Services for the servers, they had no money as there was no revenue. As a result, the company had to shut down.

Lesson? - For any startup to flourish, it is critical to have a clear monetization strategy in place. Just having a brilliant idea and user base is not enough.

Mistake #5 - Hiring The Wrong Development Team

Since the past couple of years, hiring the wrong development team has become a relatively common problem, which has led many mobile app startups into failure. According to Statista, 23 per cent of startups fails due to hiring the wrong development team. Generally, many startup founders tend to look for cheap solutions in the initial phase. So, they hire a mobile app development team lacking appropriate qualifications and experience. As a result, they end up building a low-quality product that nobody uses. And eventually, they fail and shut down.

Lesson? - Hire the best resources available in the market to make sure the quality of your product is intact.

Conclusion:

Making mistakes is part of startup life. But, by preemptively avoiding these common (and deadly) mistakes, you have a better chance of surviving and making your startup thrive.