My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Technological Advancement Is Changing Gated Community Management

A number of housing society management solutions today enable communities to run smoothly while automating a number of processes
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Technological Advancement Is Changing Gated Community Management
Image credit: Shutterstock
Head of Marketing, MyGate
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Large Indian cities have had housing societies for nearly as long as the country has been independent. However, even today, they’re managed no differently than in the decades past. Register books, landline-based intercoms and heaps of paperwork run these societies, rather than the digital systems, we use to do everything else from buying furniture to filing our taxes.

At the same time, housing societies have also changed completely. The number of visitors has gone up tenfold, with the growing popularity of e-commerce and cab services, and the majority of new societies are extremely large gated communities that can have thousands of apartments.

The old way of managing a society completely breaks down at such large numbers. Residents just say ‘bhej do’ (send him/her) to anyone security mentions to be at the gate and even small community issues become difficult to resolve.

All of this can be changed with the integration of technology in a gated community.

Simplifying Urban Living

When it’s a matter of improving communication, the technology always finds an efficient and better way and visitor management solutions are a prime example of this. Technology has enabled residents of gated communities to send passcode invites that their guests can share with guards for seamless entry. It has also allowed residents to approve or deny entry requests to any number of delivery executives they may be expecting every day. This puts an end to the barrage of calls from the main gate and ensures that only the right people are let in.

Apps also inform residents that their domestic staff have checked into society, allowing them to better plan their day. If either the cook or nanny quits, it also helps them find verified domestic help from around the community. Automatic Number Plate Recognition recognizes resident number plates and triggers the opening of the main gate without any manual intervention. Convenient, isn’t it?

Building Smarter Communities

There are over 200,000 housing societies in Indian cities, the vast majority of them registered as housing societies. Many of these are large operations, collecting annual maintenance bills in crores. At the same time, their running - which most residents take for granted - must be shouldered by a handful of committee members.

Before mobile technologies became commonplace, a significant chunk of the work was manual: sending reminders for non-payment of dues, printing of notices/getting signatures confirming receipt of the notice, collection of payment, recording of security guard attendance, management of parking spots and grading the performance of the facility agency, to name only a few.

This, too, has changed for communities that have begun to embrace technology. A number of housing society management solutions today enable communities to run smoothly while automating a number of processes. The treasurer can simply click a button to send payment reminders; the chairman can take quickly verify the attendance of all security staff.

These solutions bring efficiency to all those within a community. It enables security guards to focus on being vigilant rather than making phone calls; the management committee to focus on improving living standards instead of compliance; finally, it enables residents to enjoy their time at home, safe in the knowledge that their community is secure and free from incessant calls from their main gate!

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How Technological Advancement Is Changing Gated Community Management

Technology

The History and Future of Wi-Fi (Infographic)

Technology

This Startup is Empowering Visionaries in 'Building Their Ideas