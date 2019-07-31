10 Examples of Businesses That Could Inspire Your Next Business Idea

Not every idea fits into a category, so if you're looking for a business idea, here are 10 examples of businesses you can learn from.

July 31, 2019

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whether you’re interested in starting an online life coach business or developing technology for virtual reality or offering a decluttering service. Before you launch your business, here are 10 examples of different kinds of businesses you can gain insights and strategies from:

1. Hello Pretty

Hello Pretty is the South African equivalent of Etsy. Etsy South African’s sell handmade items of all kinds, from clothing, jewellery, art, digital and even pet-related products.

If you’re a creator, then this could be the business idea for you. Before you start designing your new products, here are some insights into this unique platform:

Business Name: Hello Pretty

Website: https://hellopretty.co.za/

Established Date: 2012

About the business:

Hello Pretty is an online marketplace where local designers can showcase and sell their work online. Hello Pretty has over 1800 unique designers selling their wares on the platform.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering an online marketplace, Hello Pretty offers genuine products that break away from mass-produced items that are found in chain stores. It’s about authentic design and individual creativity.

2. 3D-Printing Services

Are you passionate about technology and design? Do you love the idea of helping others 3D print their designs? Then this could be the business opportunity for you. Before you launch your 3D printing operation, here is an example of a 3D printing business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: i.materialise

Website: https://i.materialise.com/en

About the business:

i.materialise is an online 3D printing platform that offers every designer, customer and entrepreneur access to a professional service and 3D printed product. They offer world-class 3D printing software tools, and in-depth knowledge and experience.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their 3D printing services, i.materialise are continuously researching new material and finishes, to ensure they continue to deliver the largest selection of materials and finishes.

3. Online Life Coach

Are you passionate about helping others reach their full potential? Then this could be the business opportunity for you. Before you start advertising your business, here is an example of an online life coach business that you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: Growing Self

Website: https://www.growingself.com/denver-life-coach/online-life-coach/

About the business:

Growing Self offers its clients online life coaching sessions. Since this is online it means they can offer sessions to people all over the world. This provides the flexibility of online services which replicate? the experience of a face-to-face conversation.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their online life coaching sessions, Growing Self also offer marriage counselling and couples therapy, premarital counselling, dating and career coaching, breakup recovery sessions as well as in-person sessions and a podcast.

4. Gluten-Free Bakery

Gluten-free items continue to grow in popularity as more people uncover their gluten intolerance. If you love to bake and want to focus your skills on a specific niche, then this could be the business opportunity for you.

Here is an example of a gluten-free bakery that you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Fresh Heart Bake House

Website: https://www.freshearthbakehouse.co.za/

About the business:

Fresh Heart Bake House continues to add to its number of gluten-free products. They offer a wide range of products including breads, rusks, muffins, granolas, pizza bases, wraps and cookies, to name a few.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their vast variety of gluten-free products, Fresh Heart Bake House also offers authentic, quality ingredients, baked daily and slowly and carefully to maximise flavour and texture.

5. Virtual/Augmented Reality App Developer

The virtual reality software market continues to grow internationally. If you have the right skills and knowledge you can tap into this market by learning how to develop VR/AR apps.

Before you launch your business, here is an example of a VR/AR Reality App Developer you can gain insights from:

Business Name: bizAR Reality

Website: http://www.bizarreality.co.za/

About the business:

bizAR Reality is focused on creating a futuristic, sustainable and immersive experience for both businesses and individuals. They aim to produce new mediums of communications, visualisation and training capabilities.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their VR/AR Reality software development services, bizAR Reality also offer tech ranging from mobile devices, headsets and interactive walls to smart glasses.

6. VR Arcade Owner

Virtual reality is the new gaming frontier, if you want to tap into the excitement and lack of access in this country you can launch your own VR Arcade. Before you launch your own business, here is an example of a VR Arcade business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Ctrl V

Website: https://www.ctrlv.ca/

Established Date: 2016

About the business:

Ctrl V specialises in providing a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience to their first time and repeat clients. They cater to every demographic and each skill set to ensure that VR can be experienced by everyone.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering an unparalleled VR experience, each of Ctrl V’s locations is equipped with the best-in-class technology to ensure their clients have the most immersive experience possible.

7. Smart Home Contractor

Smart homes allow homeowners to control everything from light bulbs to air-conditioning and sound systems. If you have the right skills and experience, this could be a business opportunity for you.

Before you launch your start-up, here is an example of a smart home business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: D - One

Website: https://d-one.co.za/

Established Date: 2007

About the business:

D-One Smart Home Automation designs and installs state-of-the-art technology into upmarket homes. They offer single device control for the whole-home control, wired and wireless touch-panels, single remote for numerous devices and consolidated control of audio-visuals, security, lighting, access and blinds.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering cutting edge technology, D-One has 11 years of experience in this industry, which gives them valuable exposure to the various technologies available.

This ensures they can advise their clients on what technology will add value to their lives and avoid wasted purchases.

8. Career Coaching

Are you good at offering advice? Can you guide people in their career options? This could be the business idea for you.

Before you launch your business, ensure you have a qualification, here is an example of a career coaching business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: CreateConsulting

Website: https://www.createconsulting.co.za/

About the business:

CreateConsulting focus on awakening conscious leadership, developing powerful teams and transforming organisations through targeted conversations.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering career coaching, CreateConsulting also partners directly with organisations to offer solutions that will improve the lives of their employees and the company in its entirety.

9. Decluttering Services

Some customers need help decluttering their lives. If you’re passionate about helping others reduce their clutter, this could be the business opportunity for you.

Before you launch your business, here is an example of a decluttering service business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Oh So Organised

Website: https://ohsoorganised.com/services/

Established Date:

About the business:

Oh So Organised offer decluttering services to those who need help reducing the amount of unnecessary possessions and items they store in their homes. They also assist with deceased estates and emigration services.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their decluttering services, Oh So Organised also offers organisational services, where they will assist their clients in organising their spaces and maintaining the tidiness.

10. CrossFit Gym

CrossFit has become very popular throughout the world and also in South Africa. If you’re a CrossFit or fitness fanatic, this could be the business opportunity for you. Before you launch your CrossFit gym, here is an example of a business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: CrossFit Platinum

Website: http://crossfit-platinum.co.za/

About the business:

CrossFit Platinum aims to make exercise, health and wellness more achievable and easier to attain and maintain for it’s fast-paced clients. They strive to make the training experience, exciting and motivating, assisting their clients in achieving their goals.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering CrossFit classes, CrossFit Platinum also offer one-on-one sessions to help their clients meet and exceed their personal health and fitness goals.

