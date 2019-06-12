My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

R16m Available For Ground-breaking Start-ups That Can Disrupt Financial Services

Start-ups with game-changing business ideas in financial services are invited to become part of AlphaCode. Eight businesses will each qualify for a R2 million package.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
R16m Available For Ground-breaking Start-ups That Can Disrupt Financial Services
Image credit: AlphaCode
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AlphaCode Incubate invites start-ups with game-changing business ideas in financial services  to become part of AlphaCode. Eight businesses will each qualify for a R2 million package.

 

AlphaCode is Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) incubation, acceleration and investment vehicle for early-stage businesses which aims is to identify, partner and grow innovative businesses which can seriously disrupt the financial services industry.

 

The packages consist of R1 million in grant funding, a R500 000 12-month customised financial services programme with access to experienced mentors, RMI capital and an extensive network of thought leaders, R250 000 worth of comprehensive business support services, R250 000 worth of premium office space at AlphaCode’s exclusive Sandton co-working space and the opportunity to immerse in an unrivalled community of experts, potential clients and like-minded entrepreneurs.

 

Ntandoyenkosi Shezi is co-founder of iSpani Group which provides sales channels for insurance distribution in informal markets and collects data for financial inclusion and is currently part of the programme. He explains that Incubate has accelerated his exposure in financial services and to the RMI companies. “We’ve been given high quality commercial, tech and business mentors who have given us serious insights into improving our business. It’s a very supportive environment, where we have learnt from the others on the programme as well as those in the AlphaCode space who are further along in their entrepreneurial journey. All this is helping us to accelerate our growth.”

 

Tekane Ledimo of Nisa Finance, which offers a platform to support invoice-backed  financing to SMEs, is also part of the programme. “Incubate is tailored for where your business is at and also provides financial support and extensive networks.” 

 

Kamogelo Kekana is a co-founder of Akiba Digital which makes savings fun for millennials by leveraging artificial intelligence and a simplified interaction with savings goals. He explains that Incubate is helping him bring his idea to life. “The focus is on the founders and the businesses they are building ensuring that our idea makes money on the back of it being something consumers really want.”

 

Applicant businesses should be at least 51% black-owned and managed, with an early-stage idea or business not older than two years old. You could have a business or idea focusing on insurtech, data analytics, lending, savings and investments, blockchain or any other area of financial services. AlphaCode looks for strong entrepreneurial teams of two or more people with tech or financial services understanding and a business idea or model that they’ve validated a business case for, at least through some potential customer engagements.

 

Applications close 18 June 2019. Apply at AlphaCode.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

R16m Available For Ground-breaking Start-ups That Can Disrupt Financial Services

News and Trends

Take Note: Important Changes to the B-BBEE Charter

News and Trends

Only 50% Of SA Workforce Believe Their Workspace Is Psychologically Safe