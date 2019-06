Retro reigns supreme in Tom Ford's SS19 collection of eyewear for this season.

June 14, 2019 1 min read

Step out in style: as an ode to the 50’s (but made in the styles of the 70’s), these frames offer distinctive and vibrant designs that you can rest assured will never go out of vogue.

