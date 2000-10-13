Cendant Corp. Completes Acquisition of Hotel Chains' Brand Names and Franchising Rights

October 13, 2000 1 min read

New York City-Cendant Corp. today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the AmeriHost Inn ® and AmeriHost Inn and Suites (SM) brand names and franchising rights. Terms were not disclosed.

AmeriHost Inn ® and AmeriHost Inn and Suites (SM) are new construction, limited service, mid-priced hotels. As previously announced, AmeriHost Properties Inc. (API) and Cendant intend to grow the AmeriHost hotel system through continued property development by API and active franchise sales to third parties by Cendant. Additionally, API has entered into an agreement with Cendant to share royalties on AmeriHost hotels for a period of 25 years. -PRNewsire