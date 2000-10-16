Room For Improvement

This homebased consulting franchise helps companies improve their performance and productivity.

October 16, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Be Your Own Boss - Fall 2000 Promentum LLC. An affiliate of PRO Productivity Resources Organization Inc., Promentum is a homebased franchise offering performance consulting to companies of any size. The focus? "Finding ways to improve performance and productivity, and move companies to the next level," says managing director Gerry Waller.

Promentum provides franchisees with exclusing territories, coaching, training programs and advertising recommendations. Territories are made up of areas with at least 1,000 companies with 50 or more employees. Ideal franchisees, according to Waller, are experienced consultants and executives.