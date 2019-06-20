Six Entrepreneurs Share The Advice They Would Give Their Younger Selves

Try to picture the life you would be living if you could see the way every business deal you ever made would turn out in the future

All entrepreneurs are familiar with the timeless saying that hindsight is 20/20, especially in business. Imagine how wealthy you could be if you never made a bad decision. Try to picture the life you would be living if you could see the way every business deal you ever made would turn out in the future. Try to calculate the profits that you could have earned if you had followed through with your invention or product launch that you decided not to do, just to watch someone else get rich off of the same idea. Although we do not have a crystal ball to predict the future, we are all aware that history often repeats itself. That is why we interviewed six successful leaders who are considered authorities in their respective industries about what advice they would give their younger selves. By analyzing the similarities in their answers, we can get information that can be applied to making better business decisions, today.

Tim Burd is regularly referred to in the media as the Godfather of Facebook Advertising. Tim, You have built a community of over 200,000 business owners who advertise online. Your paid community AdLeaks is considered the authority on digital marketing. What advice would you give your younger self?

I would recommend to take the time to really build a business that’s sustainable and viable in the long term, instead of going after fast money. I’d say that would be the most important thing to tell my younger self. Slow, steady and focused on delivering value has really paid off.

Tim Burd - CEO - AdLeaks

Curtis Nalley is known as being one of the top authorities in the business credit and lending spaces. Curtis, you have helped more than a quarter of a million small business owners secure more than a billion in funding for their businesses. You are also known as one of the foremost experts on building and leveraging credit. What advice would you give your younger self?

The advice I wish I could give to my younger self would be to start working for myself sooner. The false comfort of having a salary distracts many people from living up to their true potential. I would tell my younger self to not be afraid to fail. It is that fear of failure that keeps people working jobs they hate, and before they know it, they are too entrenched to be able to start their own business, follow their dreams, or live up to their maximum potential in life. Most people think that if they have a job, they have security. But the truth is, you have to perform and deliver, sometimes at a much higher level, to keep your job. As soon as you stop performing, you will probably get fired. So you might as well perform for yourself, and get to make the most money, and be your own boss! This is something my younger self would have definitely benefited from hearing.

Curtis Nalley - Lending America LLC

Ken “Spanky” Moskowitz is the President and Founder of AdZombies and is considered an expert on copywriting. Ken, you wrote the book, “Jab Till It Hurts: How Following Gary Vaynerchuk's Advice Helped Me Build A 7-Figure Brand” and you have helped write thousands of ad campaigns that have appeared on Facebook, Instagram and other digital platforms. What advice would you give your younger self?

My advice to myself would’ve been simple. Trust your gut. Don’t ever second guess your gut instinct, it will never let you down. I’ve learned this after 52 years and today I never second guess my gut instinct. Too many times our gut tells us what to do, then the voice in the back of our head talks us out of it. That voice is self doubt, limiting beliefs. It’s the reason more people fail at their endeavors because they allow it to talk them out of things. Always go with your gut!

Ken Moskowitz - CEO - AdZombies

Paul Xavier is the writer, director and producer of the documentary “Film School Revolution” and the founder of the Next Level Creators program. Paul, you have been documented as helping filmmakers and directors earn more than $27,600,000 in 2018 in alternative income streams from creative work. What advice would you give your younger self?

Love this question, thank you. The first thing I would tell my younger self is to learn how to think longer term and bigger picture so that I do not get overly immersed in the details of any challenges I might end up encountering. The second thing I would advise my younger self to do, is to get obsessed about overdelivering massive value to customers, because at the end of the day, the person who has the most value to provide, will win over and capture the audience.

Paul Xavier - Next Level Creators

Nick Cavuoto is an advertising expert who has helped generate hundreds of thousands of new prospects for companies of all sizes around the world. Nick, you have built a reputation of being able to successfully launch digital advertising campaigns specific to various advertising channels like Facebook and Google, and you are able to leverage that to help companies scale. What advice would you give your younger self?

The advice I would give my younger self would be to start doing what I am doing now, but sooner. I love helping businesses with high social impact. I like to work to crack the code of targeting underpriced audiences within their market. This allows me to consistently produce highly profitable digital advertising campaigns that deliver greater fulfillment to audiences, and maximum impact to the world.

Nick Cavuoto - Founder - Smart Marketing Mastery

Chase Harmer is the CEO of PayCertify, one of the most innovative payment processing companies in the world. Chase, under your leadership, PayCertify is challenging much older and more established competitors in the payment’s space like PayPal and Stripe, and succeeding by putting merchant’s first. What advice would you give your younger self?

My journey began when I started in the payment processing industry when I was just under twenty years old. Initially I started building some residual income, and because of the freedom that gave me, I began working on a lot of different, unrelated projects. At the time, I had all of these different income streams, and I did not have to trade my time to earn that income. Because I was good at one thing, I figured I was good at everything, so I got involved in everything from trying to flip cars to investing in out of state real estate. All these other projects became distractions. And once I was distracted, my core residual income started diminishing. The advice I would give my younger self, would be to compound my focus into building a residual income based business and not stopping until it is worth billions.

Chase Harmer - CEO - PayCertif