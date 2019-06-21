Founder of OnlineCheckWriter.com, Sabeer Nelliparamban Promises Digitalizing Checks Writing of the Next Generation

By automating security measures and digitalizing check writing into any home office, OnlineCheckWriter.com may just be the financial tool the year 2019 needs

June 21, 2019

In today's world, no one wants to go anywhere to do anything, and technology has made it possible to remain in one place, to shop from our living rooms and to work from our bedrooms. Some things, however, have remained untouched, and these are always areas for potential change. Take check writing for example: to print up a checkbook, you would need to visit a bank or another third-party financial institution, taking time out of your day and spending money on fuel and other ancillary expenses. OnlineCheckWriter.com, though, promises to offer a new level of convenience to check writing, taking those long, out-of-the-way bank visits out of the equation.

Despite the fact that electronic payments are growing the world over, checks are as yet popular payments way in many countries. As indicated by Federal Reserve Payments Study typical American write or deposit around 38 checks for every year, with 17.8 billion paper checks issued worth of $28.8 trillion. Checks never going to die, yes it dies for buying a pack of cigarettes from a convenience store or a coffee from a fast food location. Checks remain a popular payments methods for higher amount transactions due to the substantial 2 to 3 percent transaction fee and gateway fee of credit and debit cards. The receiver gets the full face value of it when get paid by checks without having to give thousands of dollar transaction fee to master visa, Amex processors. Checks are getting more advanced and digitalized. All significant transactions including payroll prefer to mention what that payment for at memo section of the checks, which is a legally bound contract once the checks cleared and accepted cannot deny the service or products paid for. This is not possible in any cards payments.

A check is a written and signed contract between payor and payee that includes an order from the payer that instructs a bank to pay a set amount of money to the payee. The funds are drawn from the bank account of the payor.

OnlineCheckWriter.Com is a secure and simple on-demand platform for checks, it is more than a printing software, keeping your finances safe and in order, that integrates seamlessly with 16000+ banks and effectively blocks any unauthorized or forged checks from hitting your account. In 2018, the US Bank cleared more than $2 billion in forged checks and unnoticed. Don’t be a part of that statistic!. OnlineCheckWriter.com can prevent this 100 percent with AI integrated technology and check writing behaviors. The Federal Trade Commission receives tens of thousands of reports each year about fake checks. Over the last three years, the number of complaints has steadily increased, and so have the dollars lost. It also offers services for automatically reconciling your cleared and uncleared checks. Distribute your checks in one click via four methods, print yourself, email it, digital check or outsource it. Every process can set for recurring, one time or open.

Poised to upend the financial industry, OnlineCheckWriter.com has devised a new system for check writing that people can use right from their homes. Individuals and companies can add their information from any bank account with the OnlineCheckWriter.com system and then print their checks in their home or offices on blank check paper that is affordable and available at any local supply store. OnlineCheckWriter.com goes beyond simple check writing too, offering reporting, analysis, and other financial security services.

Based on the cloud, OnlineCheckWriter.com makes use of AI technology to keep customers safe. The system is available on all platforms via a subscription model, and it is both more secure and more affordable than any similar option. As a customer, you can cut your supply costs by saving on blank check paper (vs. checkbooks) or even sending checks by e-mail for the payees to print themselves. Another service that OnlineCheckWriter.com offers is outsourced check writing, through which they will print checks for their customers within one hour of the request.

You can make payment requests, you can integrate the system with your preexisting bank account, you can block unauthorized and fraudulent checks automatically, you can receive payments through fax or web links, and you can create deposit slips online. There is support for printing multiple checks on a page, for QuickBooks checks, for Versa Check, for expense logs, for check drafts, and for multiple users on one account. OnlineCheckWriter.com is a versatile system that seems capable of turning the financial industry upside down and dragging it into the year 2019. Supporting more than 16,000 banks and financial institutions, they have exhibited a commitment to keeping their customers safe, which has been the primary concern in speculative discussions regarding such a system. Their key innovation is making bank info available on-demand only, not available at all times as it is on pre-printed checks, an effective preventive measure for would-be scammers and thieves.

The OnlineCheckWriter.com LLC a Texas Based corporation may just be the innovative financial system that consumers and businesses need in our fast-paced world, affording automation when possible and on-demand service everywhere else. Whether you never want to make another trip to the bank again or you just like the idea of doing things from your home office once in a while, OnlineCheckWriter.com is the simple and intuitive path to financial bliss regardless of your industry or profession.

Founder Sabeer Nelliparamban has also founded Tyler Petroleum Inc, an Inc5000 Fastest growing private companies of America and a member of Forbes business council.