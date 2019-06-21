A Complete Checklist to Decide Whether Co-Working is the Right Choice For You

Evaluate the need to socialise and network from your business's point of view and accordingly take a call

Establishing a self-driven venture is a challenging task and it comes with its own set of concerns. One of the most persistent concerns is finding the ideal location to operate out of. Investing in a property at this initial stage might not be a wise and feasible choice as requires a huge amount of capital investment which may not be readily available at this stage of your venture. Another commonly sought out option is to rent an office space, which might also prove to be expensive for your limited team and incur a good amount in monthly bills.

With the overwhelming response that co-working spaces have received in India – opting for one for your own venture can prove to be a sensible decision in most cases. From just an experimental concept, co-working spaces have evolved intensely and garnered recognition not just from start-ups but established organisations due to its cost-effective subscription, networking opportunities and a multitude of facilities that it offers.

Although attractive, deciding whether a co-working space is the correct option for you is a crucial decision, a complete checklist to help you choose if this option is your calling:

Planning Initial Costs: Undoubtedly, the cost per seat is almost half or one-third of conventional leasing cost, but there are other expenses as well. It comprises of expenses related to brokers, deposits, build-outs, moving, infrastructure, furnishings, utilities, and everything else. On closely analysing the options available, you will notice that flexible workspace options can greatly impact the overall cost, if you can access a space that offers pay-for-usage-only benefit. Look for single-day use passes, with flexible space options that meet your both short-term and long-term needs, where you have to pay for the time you availed the benefits of the premises.

Also, ensure that the coworking space has multiple locations as this will help you leverage the meeting hour anywhere you travel.