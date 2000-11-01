Lights, Camera, Action.com

Suggestions for dotcom movies

From autobiographical rockumentaries and karaoke tear-jerkers to Shakespeare for teens and science fiction for senior citizens, we've been exposed to practically every cinema genre imaginable. So where's the dotcom movie? Listen up, Hollywood. Here are our suggestions:

Scary e-Movie

A parody of the toysrus.com debacle: Twelve hours before Christmas, 12,000 orders still aren't fulfilled and a murderer is running loose in the warehouse. AAAAAHHH!

The Original King of The Valley

Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison and Scott McNealy take the stage for a rowdy night of stand-up comedy, dotcom style. Tech geeks are rolling in the aisles.

Being Jeff Bezos

The seventh-and-a-half floor of Amazon.com opens a strange window into Jeff Bezos' brain. Dotcommers pay up to $1 billion for 15-minute visits. Starring John Malkovich as Jeff Bezos.