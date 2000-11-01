Titan Up

JA is whipping our youngsters into entrpreneurial shape.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Do you have what it takes to guide your company to the top of the competitive CyberPen industry? That's the question posed to students 13 and older by the JA Titan interactive business simulation. A partnership between nonprofit economic educational organization Junior Achievement and Web media company Lycos has brought JA Titan online for all comers at www.jatitan.lycos.com.

This isn't a run-of-the-mill Internet game. Young entrepreneurs-to-be head up their own fictional CyberPen company. There are company and industry reports to pore over, executives to consult and production analyses and sales graphs to look at. JA Titan consultant Andrew Bernstein boils down the program he helped launch: "You, a kid, are a CEO and run your own virtual company and act as if it's on a quarterly basis. You make decisions as if it were a publicly traded company."

Launched in February, JA Titan already boasts tens of thousands of participants, students and adults alike. "It captivates [them]," Bernstein says, "They come up with strategies and send messages to each other saying, 'I can't believe you lost,' and 'Here's my performance index.' It increases the competitive side."

Competition among peers for prizes is only open to students, but that doesn't stop grown-up entrepreneurs from trying their hands at becoming titans of industry. Ask any JA Titan participant, no matter what age, about the program's tagline-"Who wants to be the big cheese?"-and you'll hear a resounding "I do!"

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market