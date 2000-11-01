Close Up: Teen Sensations

Entrepreneurs are getting younger every year.

Names: Elise and Evan Macmillan, co-founders of The Chocolate Farm, a Denver-based producer of such farm-inspired treats as Pigs in Mud and Lemon Sheep Munch

Ages: 12 and 15

There's no denying the teen market is hot. Remember the McDonald's commercials from the summer of Britney Spears and *NSYNC? But when it comes to reaching teenagers, businesses can be pretty clueless (how many more ads do we need to see with kids being "real"?). These teen entrepreneurs provide insight into Generation Next:

Know Why They Buy: "Teens buy things for the same reasons as anyone else-we need the items. Sometimes we might want something more than we really need it, to make ourselves or other people happy," says Evan.

Lead Or Follow: "Many teens look for situations [in movies or on television] in which they'd like to see themselves. They may choose to copy clothes, language or other aspects of these situations," says Evan. "Other times they like to create their own look. Teens today are not like a flock of sheep. They're very media savvy."

Set A Good Example: Elise believes alcohol and tobacco ads unfairly target teens: "I think these ads try to convince teenagers they can be more grown-up and have more fun if they use cigarettes and alcohol."

Laugh A Little: "I like ads that are funny so I remember them and maybe I'll talk about them with my friends," Elise says. "Ads with actors who portray unusual people can be funny and memorable."



