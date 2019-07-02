My Queue

Building Your Online Presence

Simple Ways for Entrepreneurs to Build Their Presence

The more you give, the more you get.
Guest Writer
Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor | Leader
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being an entrepreneur is all about getting out there. You can build your presence in a number of ways. The first is by communicating with those in your network regularly. Think about the value you’re able to provide to others. How can you help them? Are you able to connect them with someone who can further their business? Can you provide some other type of support?  Reach out by phone, email and in person. Attend networking events and meetings. Take advantage of all the wonderful people in your circle and always assist when you can.

You can also build presence by creating thought leadership pieces. These can be videos or in written form. What knowledge or tips can help others and entice them to want to hear more from you? Be consistent and be thoughtful about what you’re putting out there.

When you give, you get a lot in return. Be sure to volunteer. You’ll meet a lot of terrific people and have a positive impact on society at the same time. It will also attract others to your business and make you a more interesting person. Remember that building presence won’t happen overnight. Stick with it and you’ll be surprised at the results.

