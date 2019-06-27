My Queue

Education

Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 5.0: Shaping Entrepreneurs Of The Future

In today's ever-changing environment, the student skillset must be expanded to include adaptability, collaboration, and empowerment to create your own opportunity.
Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 5.0: Shaping Entrepreneurs Of The Future
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We often hear from founders, mentors, life coaches, motivational speakers, and others alike, about how it’s never too late to become an entrepreneur.

But much less is said about how it’s never too early.

The Emirate of Dubai is more focused on the latter approach– always evident in the city’s forward-thinking vision and will to build the future, now. It’s why the Emirate’s leadership is always introducing and inspiring more ways to fuel innovation.

From a recent new strategy includes the creation of innovation and economic free zones in universities across Dubai led by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), to INJAZ UAE’s programs that teach entrepreneurship at high-school, and not-for-profit initiatives like The Assembly’s collaborative community makerspace and smart lab that empowers students with hands-on tech skills to bring their ideas to life– the city is geared to shape the entrepreneurs of the future.

After all, while schools and universities teach children math, science, languages and so on, what the education system is really responsible for is preparing young people to create successful lives. In today’s ever-changing environment, the student skillset must be expanded to include adaptability, collaboration, and empowerment to create your own opportunity.

Gone are the days of waiting to graduate, intern, and gain years of experience before daring to build something. The opportunity exists now, as early on as possible.

Dubai Startup Hub’s Startup Panorama Edition 5.0 is a resource for students, educators and youth-empowering organizations, looking to learn about the opportunities available to entrepreneurial young minds in Dubai. To download a copy of this report, click here.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Enterprising Children Need To Learn To See The World Differently

