Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 5.0: Shaping Entrepreneurs Of The Future

June 27, 2019 2 min read

We often hear from founders, mentors, life coaches, motivational speakers, and others alike, about how it’s never too late to become an entrepreneur.

But much less is said about how it’s never too early.

The Emirate of Dubai is more focused on the latter approach– always evident in the city’s forward-thinking vision and will to build the future, now. It’s why the Emirate’s leadership is always introducing and inspiring more ways to fuel innovation.

From a recent new strategy includes the creation of innovation and economic free zones in universities across Dubai led by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), to INJAZ UAE’s programs that teach entrepreneurship at high-school, and not-for-profit initiatives like The Assembly’s collaborative community makerspace and smart lab that empowers students with hands-on tech skills to bring their ideas to life– the city is geared to shape the entrepreneurs of the future.

After all, while schools and universities teach children math, science, languages and so on, what the education system is really responsible for is preparing young people to create successful lives. In today’s ever-changing environment, the student skillset must be expanded to include adaptability, collaboration, and empowerment to create your own opportunity.

Gone are the days of waiting to graduate, intern, and gain years of experience before daring to build something. The opportunity exists now, as early on as possible.

