India Buffering at High Speed Now

According to recent reports, 204 million devices were sold in 2018 and the number is expected to increase to 221 by 2019

India is a country which is embracing technology with open arms. According to a recent report 204 million Wifi devices were sold in 2018. The sale is expected to increase by eight percent in 2019 with 221 million units. People are switching to wifi enabled devices more as it provides higher speed and better connectivity. According to media reports the shift is changing to other consumer electronics like TVs, ACs, refrigerators leveraging wifi connectivity. The future lies in wireless high speed connectivity and wifi is the most affordable alternative right now.

Here are some factors which may have contributed to switch towards wifi enabled devices.

Lower Cellular Data Speed

4G is the talk of the town but buffering is still a reality in India. According to reports, the average 4G speed is in India has remained static for more than a year making it one of the slowest countries on this metric. The neighboring countries have faster download speed as compared to India. Although the telecom giants have announced the 5G soon and fiber based broadband with speed of 100 mbps, there is still a long way to go.

Free Internet Gambit

The richest man of India Mukesh Ambani upped the internet game in 2016. The new customers of Reliance Jio were given six months of free high speed 4G internet. It was one of the biggest drivers of internet boom and brought India online. After two years of launch Jio has a huge subscriber base of more than 250 million people. The cheap prices of data are indeed bringing people online.

Second Largest Smartphone Market

India is the world’s second largest smartphone market. Smartphones are becoming cheaper and more affordable every passing day. Companies like Xiaomi have actually made it possible for lots of people to afford smartphone as it offers phones with low cost and stellar features. Indian market is very diverse which makes it open and receptive to new products.

Apart from this there are other factors like the rise of video platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more. As more people are going to online platforms the need for wireless high speed connectivity is increasing. The switch is coming slowly like the shift from computers to smartphones; the shift from cellular to wifi is going the same way as it provides high speed and connectivity in a country where 5G is still a dream.