Chair And Chair Alike?
Now that sitting has become such an integral part of the workday, finding the right chair can mean the difference between comfort and misery-both mental and physical. At least you've got a variety to choose from. Some of the new office chairs are sleek and modern, while others offer traditional, conservative lines. And yet all share an emphasis on ergonomics-a requirement in any chair you choose. With that in mind, we've reviewed three chairs that are sure to add a little comfort and style (or both) to any office:
- The TAS, by Haworth Inc. The TAS, similar in design to conventional office chairs, maintains ergonomics as its top priority. It comes in three sizes, so it's sure to fit most body shapes and sizes. Other features include an adjustable tilt tension that accommodates various user weights and an adjustable backrest that supports the spine. Its most unique feature, however, is that it allows for side-to-side movement, in addition to forward and back-thus encouraging body movement, or "active sitting." Available in leather or cloth, the TAS can be found at Haworth dealers nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.haworth-furn.com.
- The Aeron, by Herman Miller Inc. The innovative Aeron sports an original, industrial-style design and boasts total versatility. And like the TAS mentioned above, the Aeron comes in three sizes for people of different heights. Tilt dynamics support your body in all postures as it moves throughout the day, from forward tilting to reclining. Unlike typical chairs that incorporate fabric-covered foam, the Aeron uses a special material called Pellicle, which adapts to your body's shape and prevents uncomfortable increases in skin temperature. For more information, call (800) 646-4400 or visit http://www.hmstore.com.
- The ZACKBACK, by ZACKBACK International Inc. Developed by a physical therapist, the ZACKBACK, weighing in at a hefty 60 pounds, claims to reduce or eliminate back and neck pain in users; it has a success rate of 78.6 percent. It features two adjustable supports fitted above and below the lower back, which prevent you from slumping. The ZACKBACK also properly aligns your head, neck, upper back and shoulders, prompting proper breathing and use of your abdominal muscles. The armrests, meanwhile, adjust in four directions. Supported by a 10-year warranty, the ZACKBACK comes in a variety of colors. To order or obtain more information, call (800) SITTING or visit http://www.zackback.com.