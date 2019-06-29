My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Jaeger-LeCoultre

This is a must-have for watch connoisseurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Jaeger-LeCoultre
Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre
Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon in pink gold
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As one of the latest additions to a collection of watches that’s been billed “the union between lightness, finesse, and functioning,” Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon in pink gold boasts of an extremely sophisticated crafting that is easily apparent in both its details and finishes.

Starting from its pink gold case, to its eggshell dial, and all the way to its brown alligator leather strap, this ultra-slim watch is a celebration of horlogerie, making it a must-have for watch connoisseurs. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Tom Ford

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Ascots & Chapels

Lifestyle

Here's What This Lifestyle Blogger Considers the Biggest Benefit of Being Her Own Boss