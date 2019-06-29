The Executive Selection: Jaeger-LeCoultre

This is a must-have for watch connoisseurs.

June 29, 2019 1 min read

As one of the latest additions to a collection of watches that’s been billed “the union between lightness, finesse, and functioning,” Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon in pink gold boasts of an extremely sophisticated crafting that is easily apparent in both its details and finishes.

Starting from its pink gold case, to its eggshell dial, and all the way to its brown alligator leather strap, this ultra-slim watch is a celebration of horlogerie, making it a must-have for watch connoisseurs.

