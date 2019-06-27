My Queue

Starting a Business

Making Your Spa Business for Kids a Hit

This will go a long way to help identify how to work with a baby and ensure it receives spa treatment that benefits it as much as possible
Making Your Spa Business for Kids a Hit
Image credit: Shutterstock
Founder of Youybabyspa
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Complain how much ever you want about new mommies posting endless pictures of their little ones, we all know how difficult it is to handle an infant. The amount of stress that comes with taking care of a little one springs from the fact that babies are as stressed out as you are, if not more, but they cannot tell us this using words. Because they cannot tell parents how stressed they feel, it gets them cranky, upsets their eating, sleeping, and bowel system. A young mother, understood this, from the first-hand experience, the problem faced by mothers and infants brings the concept of this baby spa to India. 

The Secrets of Starting a Successful Spa for Infants

Passion for Infant Care

Your mother-like affection for infants, ability to build a rapport with babies, and desire to help them adjust to their new world is all it takes. Infants have a lot of stress adjusting to the challenges of their new environment; this gets them cranky, upsets their bodily functions, and hinders their growth. A person who runs or works at a Baby Spa should understand these challenges and be able to form a connection with a baby, which is essential to helping the baby relax and de-stress. 

No Two Infants are the Same

While hydrotherapy and infant massage does wonders to all babies, one needs to understand that every baby is unique. Every baby has a different reason for feeling stress and will respond to different approaches. So, it is important not to generalize, understand the baby you are caring for, and follow a therapy routine that is unique for the baby.

Partner With Experts

What sets your Spa apart from the rest in the world is the partnership it has built with neonatal experts, child development professionals, and paediatric professionals each of whom closely monitors and participates in hydrotherapy and infant massage sessions of every infant who visits the spa. The professional expertise of neonatal experts, child development professionals, and paediatric professionals when teamed with your passion, go on to make this the best of its kind in the world. In short, never underestimate the potential of ROI made to bring a professional on board. 

A partner you onboard must be able to connect well with babies and understand immediately, almost intuitively, what kind of temperament a baby has. This will go a long way to help identify how to work with a baby and ensure it receives spa treatment that benefits it as much as possible.  

Listen to What Parents Have to Say

Mothers know best. So, always talk to parents around you to know what’s bothering them the most about their infant, and try to get feedback on the services. If moms approve it, then your business will be a success! The feedback you receive from mothers will not only help craft a better service in the future, but it will also show that you are a dedicated professional who genuinely wants only the well being of their newborn. 

Build a Differentiator

Your businesses USPs set it apart from the rest. This baby spa ensures that the baby has complete freedom of movement in the water. We do this by using a specially designed and patented flotation device called ‘bubby’ that supports babies inside water despite the effect of gravity.

