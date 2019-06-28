Top 10 SMEs Listed on National Stock Exchange

These NSE-listed SMEs beat the rest in volume

June 28, 2019 4 min read

SMEs are the backbone of Indian economy. While the nation has progressed, Small and Medium Enterprises seemed to be struggling to grow. Breaking the myth, Entrepreneur enlists top 10 companies listed on Emerge, the SME board of the National Stock Exchange of India with respect to their volume:

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited

Since the company was established in 1971, it has been involved in the business of manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade of gold, gold ornaments, precious stones and diamonds studded jewellery. The company's products are available at different prices for customers of the High and Mid-Market along with Value Market Segments. The jewellery is made according to the needs of the customer and on the third-party manufacturing and job work basis.

Supreme Engineering Limited

Incorporated in the year 1987, Supreme Engineering Limited (SEL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing special alloys and special wire products. Over the years, the company has expanded its operations by investing in high-end technology & infrastructure and presently has these two units. Both these units have different product processing capabilities with modern infrastructure. Promoted and managed by Mr. Sanjay Chowdhri, SEL is touted as the only manufacturer of exotic alloys steel bars in the private sector in India.

Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited

The company provides information technology (IT) education and training services in India. It is involved in the training of basic to advanced computer knowledge in various IT services, including office tools; industrial computerized accounting; inventory management; statutory capabilities using tally; various programming languages, such as C++, Net, Java, and Oracle; designing courses; hardware and networking courses; and communication and soft skills, etc. The company was incorporated in 1999 as Keerti Software & Hardware Infotech Private Limited.

Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited

Formerly known as Uniinfo Telecom Services Pvt. Ltd, the company provides services to telecom industry players ranging from telecom equipment manufacturers (OEM's) to telecom operators. The Company offers network survey and planning, installation and commissioning, testing, and technical infrastructure management services. Uniinfo Telecom Services also manufactures telecom equipment.

Silgo Retail Limited

The company is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, retailing and wholesaling of silver jewellery. They offer a wide variety of designs to suit the preferences of the end customers. With a diverse portfolio of ornaments and jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all, they have developed an ability to design their products as per latest trends, fashion and demographic preference of the end customers.

Vertoz Advertising Limited

The programmatic advertising company based in New York City, United States and listed on Emerge in 2017. Vertoz offers services in the online advertising and ad-tech segment. They provide highly advanced and easy to use to digital advertising platform. Their highly scalable, Artificial Intelligent(AI) fueled, smart platform connects advertisers to a quality audience of leading publishers and digital platform, worldwide.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited

Originally incorporated in the year 1997 as private sector unit manufacturing single super phosphate fertilizers, the Mid Cap company was converted to a public limited company in 1999 before coming under the management of “Ostwal Group of Industries” in 2004.

Bright Solar Limited

Incepted in the year 2010, Bright Solar is at the crest of the innovative wave in solar-powered water pumping mechanisms. It has been a front-runner in developing, manufacturing and selling high-quality products that run on the clean and cost-friendly solar energy. Their manufacturing unit is located in the city of Ahmedabad, which provides an excellent connectivity for supplying our wide range of products not only all across India but also in the Asia-Pacific region.

Vinny Overseas Limited

Vinny Overseas Limited manufactures and exports textile products. The company offers cotton and rayon fabrics used in dress, kurtis, and shirtings. Vinny Overseas serves clients worldwide. Established in the year 1992 by Late Shri Mohanlalji Parekh & HIralalji Parekh, the company provides continuous value through innovation, expertise, excellence and attain the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Art Nirman Limited

Art Nirman is in the Construction & Contracting - Civil sector. The current market capitalization stands at INR 57.27 crore. The company management includes Ashokkumar Thakker - Chairman & Managing Director, Piyush Thakkar - Executive Director, Dharmishthaben Thakkar - Non Executive Director, Krunal Mistry - Independent Director, Hemang Shah - Independent Director.