Secret Ingredient for Social Media: The Human Touch

Haven't all of us heard “human beings are social animals” at least once in our lives? The advent of social media and the need for instant gratification has reestablished this statement. It is no secret that the advertising industry thrives on people’s need to relate. But it's imperative to remember that loyalty can’t be bought with paid campaigns and catchy copies. It takes a lot more; a human touch is one of the key ingredients.

Every campaign that has a longer life span on social media has the community they nurtured to credit. Like the Levis' campaign caters to independent women, who have marked a place for themselves or strive in their individuality irrespective of their body type and other preset beauty standards.

Something Similar

Similarly, if we look closely, one of the many factors for the success of campaigns like Maggi’s #MeriMaggi worked wonders because of the relatability it created. And this extends to the social media presence too. Primarily because social media is an intimate part of people’s lives. And existing just as a brand busy selling its product doesn’t make you memorable.

The changing paradigms of advertising and people’s investment in the products and services they consume demand a more unconventional yet obvious approach. For that very reason, a community based personalised social media is an effective means to imprint the brand in people’s minds. A personalised social media campaign for a brand or an organisation's identity creates a sense of exclusivity, involvement, and ownership amongst their community members, which in retrospect motivates them to voluntarily become champions for your brand.

The Focus

The entire social media campaign is always focused on this community and growing it. The brand should be very active in engaging with the community members, sharing their experiences, resharing their pictures and building a rapport. It will prove to be advantageous for them, as it is their community members who bring in others and familiarise them with the brand. They are their disbursed brand ambassadors.

With the exponential rise in brands using social media to engage with their target groups, it becomes essential to stand out. And this personalisation differs for every medium. Because the group targeted on Facebook isn’t necessarily similar to the one in focus on Instagram or Pinterest or even Snapchat. There is a massive influx of content on Facebook, and creating groups where fellow community members can engage can work in favour of the brand. Whilst, on Instagram the focus should be on creating content that is much more relatable to the members and motivates them to associate with your brand. While Pinterest demands a strong visual presence to catch the attention of aesthetic enthusiasts.

While these might seem like the most natural thing to do, a lot of brands lose sight of these basics and resort to a blatant product-oriented approach. Which seems impersonal and doesn’t create an impression on the prospective consumer. Even as an organisation, institution or agency, the reflection on social media should be of the people who make the place what it is. This triggers an instant connect, because people relate more to people over inanimate objects or projects.

Celebrate the human-ness, and a community will foster itself to stay.