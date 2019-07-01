Flipkart to Adopt Greener Route for Last Mile Delivery

Flipkart has announced that it is set to replace 40 percent of its delivery fleet with electric vehicles by March 2020 for last mile delivery

July 1, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pollution is a major problem that India is currently struggling with and reeling under the global warming with unusually warmer temperature. Most of the companies are going the green way in a bid to become eco-friendly and protect the environment. From Uber to Ola and now Flipkart has also announced that it is set to replace 40 percent of its fleet of delivery vans with electric vehicles by March 2020. The government has been pushing and promoting its efforts towards the electric vehicles extensively with various subsidies and schemes. Government is planning high penetration of electric vehicles on roads by 2030.

Becoming Sustainable

According to media reports, the Walmart owned company is already running a pilot in Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad using e-vans and electric bikes and intends to have 160 e-vans in their fleet by the end of the year. As per reports the company’s senior vice president Mr Amitesh Jha said that the company aims to reduce their carbon emissions by 50 percent and plans to deploy electric vehicles soon after getting impressive results in the multiple pilots.

Setting Up Infrastructure

As per reports company is already in the process of setting up the appropriate charging points and other infrastructure at their hubs to ensure seamless deployment of electric vehicles at large scale for their operations. Flipkart has already deployed eight e-vans in Hyderabad, 10 in New Delhi, and 30 e-bikes in Bangalore. They aim to launch 160 e-vans across cities by the end of 2019 and replace up to 40 per cent of fleet for last mile delivery with electric vehicles by next year.

Helping Hand to Government

The Delhi government recognizes the benefits of electric vehicles and has been pushing companies to adopt the same. According to reports, the government said that over 30 players in last mile urban delivery across India have come together with the goal to deploy electric vehicles for urban deliveries in next 12 months. As per reports, the government is willing to work with stakeholders and innovators to start the transition to electric vehicles in the country. Urban Mobility Lab is one such initiative taken by the government to promote innovation in clean and sustainable mobility in Delhi.

Collaboration with EV Makers

According to reports, in a statement Flipkart said they have collaborated with manufacturers to co-design innovative and sustainable concepts for electric vehicles specifically for e-commerce deliveries. According to experts, switch to electric vehicles is not only environmentally beneficial but also economically more viable as well.

It’s a long way to go completely electric route but slowly it’s coming. These slow but deliberate steps backed by government are going to pave for larger adoption of electric vehicles in the country.