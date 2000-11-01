Just Can't Hack It

The best solutions to the most common security problems
This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

When slick, heavily moneyed sites like eBay and Yahoo! go down in hacker attacks, suddenly everybody with a Web site has to take security more seriously. And if security is a worry on your mind, surf over to the SANS (System Administration, Networking and Security) Institute, a top-grade research and educational organization that regularly updates its "How To Eliminate The 10 Most Critical Internet Security Threats." Frankly, this report is quite technically sophisticated. If it flies over your head, no sweat-just make sure any techies you hire can talk this talk and know how to implement the fixes prescribed in minute, step-by-step detail by SANS. The good news: These are the very best solutions to common problems, as indicated by feedback from pro security experts and system administrators at SANS training programs. The better news: All the info is free.


Robert McGarvey writes on business, psychology and management topics for several national publications. To reach him online with your questions or comments, e-mail rjmcgarvey@aol.com.

