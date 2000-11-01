Looking For Attention

Tools for getting maximum attention for your Web site

November 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Not the prettiest site-in fact, it's nearer a grab-bag-but Market My Dot Com is packed with the ways and means of getting maximum attention for your Web site. There are tools for submitting to up to 50 search engines for free, a link and information about accepting credit cards, and lots of tips. It's a useful site for double-checking that you're doing all you need to do to win attention in a world ever more cluttered with dotcoms.





Robert McGarvey writes on business, psychology and management topics for several national publications. To reach him online with your questions or comments, e-mail rjmcgarvey@aol.com.