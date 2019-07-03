Video: The Mindset You Need To Scale From R100 000 To R1 Million
You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Scaling up isn't easy -- but it is possible. The mentors unpack what you need to consider if growth is your goal.
Meet the mentors
Albe Geldenhuys, founder of USN
Matsi Modise, co-founder of Furaha Solutions
Alan Knott-Craig, Director of Herotel
Marnus Broodryk, founder of sme.africa and The Beancounter
Rich Mullholland, internationally acclaimed speaker and founder of Talk Drawer