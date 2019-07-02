Future Looks Bright With Revamp in Educational Sector

According to media reports, skill development ministry is developing a framework for students which focuses on skill based learning with an option to earn credits and rejoin university education.

July 2, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India is a country with a relatively young population and this population is struggling to get right skills and jobs. In the current scenario of job market and industry the need for skilled workers is becoming very essential. India is a developing country and there is a critical need for quality skill development and training based approach to education.

According to media reports, skill development ministry is developing a framework under which students will be given credit for vocational training from industrial training institutes’ equivalent to educational grades. Universities will recognize these credits which mean youth undergoing two years of training after class 10 will be eligible for university education.

Credit Framework

According to reports the government is trying to develop a credit framework that suits India’s skilling aspirants to switch between developing skills and education without wasting years. This credit framework is based on countries like Germany, Australia which also follow a similar pattern of credit system which aims to provide mobility to students and give them incentives. It helps the students to learn skills and earn credits equivalent to educational system.

Credit system will inspire youth to focus on developing their skills and this will ensure quality trained youths for the industry. The flexibility to switch back to university education will attract youth towards developing their skill base.

Importance of Employable Skills

There is an immediate requirement of employable skills in the industry in the present context of globalization. The demand for skilled and multi skilled workers has increased in developing countries. These employable skills are not only limited to hard skills but also soft ones like stress management, teamwork, adaptability, emotional quotient and more.

These skills should be taught from school level and they should be enhanced by field visits, e-learning, industry driven projects among others to develop the thorough and in depth perspective of the students. This practical approach towards comprehensive skills increases the efficacy of candidate and makes them better prepared for industry. Most of the time students are turned down the job due to lack of practical knowledge.

Government Policies

According to media reports, the government is consciously working towards the skills and vocational development of the youth in the country. The credit based approach to switch between skill training and university education will boost the youth employability in the country to a great extent. As per media reports draft New Education Policy submitted by nine member committee to HRD ministry also proposes a multidisciplinary approach towards the education system.

Focus should shift towards more hands on learning practical approach instead of current curriculum which is theoretically inclined. Youth need the appropriate skills and infrastructure to put the theory into practical approach. Education policy should be molded in such a way to give the students that space to experiment, take risks and learn in a more liberalizing environment