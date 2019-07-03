My Queue

Startups

What Are the First 100 Days of Start-ups like, Entrepreneurs Talk

When launching a business, the first hundred days are when one can make or break the venture of their dreams and here's what you should do to stay on the positive side of the graph
What Are the First 100 Days of Start-ups like, Entrepreneurs Talk
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
Would it be easy for an entrepreneur if there was a blueprint telling what the initial days of start-ups are like? While there is never a short-cut to be successful or a cheat-sheet to grow your company, there are people whose experiences can often help.

Entrepreneur India spoke to start-up founders who talk about what are the first 100 days of starting any business is like.  As many people aren’t familiar with what are the initial times like, here are entrepreneurs talking about those times. 

The Creation of a Zoo: 

Establishing a venture brings excitement in a new way. To put it simply it is like entering a jungle and working towards trying to create a zoo, with everything with all our strengths in place with set procedures. 

“Processes and procedures were the first and foremost area of focus. They enable a sense of standardisation to get created, so each member of the team knows what their key call to action is and goals are. More importantly, it is in the first 100 days and much before this, do you realise what your strengths are and which strengths you need to add and delegate to your team. The struggle is to create a balance, and this immediately happens when you realise that the first 100 days will fly by and you need to be patient to observe the growth you're building towards,” lays out Sanil Sachar, Co-Founder Huddle, a startup incubator. 

Understanding The Change: 

The first 100 days of any startup is all about establishing the product in the market. It's a period of doubts and elations that small events put you through. You will at times doubts your way of doing business. 

“Don’t relay those to the team and have to somehow figure out the best way forward. This is also the time to deeply understand your customer and her reaction to your product and business based on which you have to understand what you are doing right and continue doing it and what needs to change and quickly act upon it,” says  Pooja Khanna, Founder, Venn. 

Getting Motivated To Do Better: 

When you begin a project, you keep reminding yourself that it's going to be difficult. But the minute you realize, "How things fall into place when you try to see everything differently", you get motivated to do better. 

“First hundred days at work are very challenging but once you start breaking things down one by one, arranging them into different categories and start looking at yourself from a third person perspective, which is the most important thing, you can manage any difficult situation and overcome the same with great responsibility,” says Rahul Bajaj Director and Conceptualizer, restaurant Out Of The Blue.   

A Rollercoaster Ride:

The first 100 days of any entrepreneurial journey are a mixed bag of emotions: the excitement is at its peak and so is nervousness. The first 100 days form the foundation of what the company is going to be for the next few years.

“The mindset that you are into & the executions that you plan in "the first 100 days lay the foundation for future growth. The first 100 days also calls for first 2-5 team members and choosing them is very important. I would say because there are various emotions going on in the first 100 days and a lot of uncertainty in the back of your mind along with the baggage of making these 100 days substantially pivotal puts the entrepreneur in a very demanding as well as commanding position in the first 100 days. It's a total rollercoaster,” explains Karan Tanna, Founder, Yellow Tie Hospitality. 

