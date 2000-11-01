Wise Buys
|Blast Off: If the
thought of setting up shop on the Web seems daunting to you, try
the e-commerce service from BizBlast.com. The service combines
free Internet tools, advanced e-commerce features and an education
program at one location so entrepreneurs can easily create, market
and maintain online stores.
Service First: Looking for affordable e-customer service? Look no further than InstantService.com. This Web-based communications technology provider has an application that facilitates live online interaction at an affordable price. InstantService, delivered via a hosted ASP model for quick implementation, enables entrepreneurs to conduct text-based chat sessions and get topical content to customers in real time. Customers pay on a usage basis with no per-seat license fees-between 3 and 8 cents per minute on average. As customers' usage goes up, their costs per minute drop.
The Top Of The Heap:PositionSolutions.com has released Cloak 3000, a Web-based management module perfect for entrepreneurs. Offering smaller companies a method of getting top listings in search engines that PositionSolutions.com previously made available only to large advertising and marketing companies, the new module costs $199 per month. The program includes submissions for up to 30 search terms, weekly reports and daily statistics-and virtually guarantees getting to the top of Yahoo! and the others.
Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.