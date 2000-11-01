Voices Carry . . .

. . . over a couple thousand acres, thanks to this nifty cordless.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Not all businesses fit in nice, neat little packages. Some sprawl out over ranch houses or campuses. If you need room to roam, check out the EnGenius SN-900 Ultra, which boasts the most extensive range of any cordless phone. Unlike 900MHz phones, EnGenius Technologies' 630-milliwatt cordless can operate in 2,000 acres of open space or within 150,000 square feet (and 11 stories) indoors. It also includes a handset-to-handset two-way radio that doesn't require access to the base unit. There's military-style frequency-hopping security, and you can expand to support four phone lines and 36 handsets. Your price, fully loaded: $299. Log on to www.engeniustech.com or call (888) 735-7888 for more details.


Eric Brown, a regular contributor to pcworld.com, is a freelance writer living in the Boston area.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market