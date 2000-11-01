Voices Carry . . .

. . . over a couple thousand acres, thanks to this nifty cordless.

November 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Not all businesses fit in nice, neat little packages. Some sprawl out over ranch houses or campuses. If you need room to roam, check out the EnGenius SN-900 Ultra, which boasts the most extensive range of any cordless phone. Unlike 900MHz phones, EnGenius Technologies' 630-milliwatt cordless can operate in 2,000 acres of open space or within 150,000 square feet (and 11 stories) indoors. It also includes a handset-to-handset two-way radio that doesn't require access to the base unit. There's military-style frequency-hopping security, and you can expand to support four phone lines and 36 handsets. Your price, fully loaded: $299. Log on to www.engeniustech.com or call (888) 735-7888 for more details.





Eric Brown, a regular contributor to pcworld.com, is a freelance writer living in the Boston area.